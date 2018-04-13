Crash under investigation in Oakdale

The big story remains the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms early Saturday morning. Once those pass it will turn cooler and drier by Sunday. The weather looks quiet for most of next week. The wind will remain an issue for this evening with gusts in excess of 25 mph possible.More >>
A traffic accident is under investigation in Oakdale Friday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of La. 165 and 5th Avenue. A red truck was seen flipped over in the intersection. 7News has reached out to local law enforcement and will update this story with more details when they are available. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Sulphur Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened in Sulphur last night, according to Mel Estess, public information officer for SPD. Police responded to a call in reference to an armed robbery at Checker's Restaurant on Ruth Street around 11:45 p.m. Estess says that the suspect entered an unlocked rear door of the restaurant with a weapon before demanding money from an employee. After removing an unknown amount of money from the cash regis...More >>
The not guilty verdict for Woodrow Karey has come as a shock to many in the community, who wonder how someone can walk into a church, shoot someone in front of some fifty witnesses and be acquitted. The killing at Tabernacle of Praise Church September 27th, 2013 could have been different. Ronald Harris's daughter Talisha Jacko took a gun out immediately after the first shot. "I did, I had a weapon on me at the time and I did try to fire it. However, it did jam up on me be...More >>
