Checker's in Sulphur robbed

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

The Sulphur Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened in Sulphur last night, according to Mel Estess, public information officer.

Estess says that a suspect armed with a weapon entered an unlocked rear door of Checker's Restaurant on Ruth Street around 11:45 p.m., demanding money from an employee. After removing an unknown amount of money from the cash register, the suspect fled the scene on foot through the same rear door, heading east.

The suspect is believed to be a male and was covered to conceal any identification.

Estess urges anyone with any information to call 337-527-4550.

