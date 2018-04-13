LCCP's Paul Williams signs with LSUE

LSU Eunice men's basketball announced the addition of Paul Williams for its first team that is set to play in 2018-19. Williams is the fourth official student-athlete to join first-year head coach Byron Starks.



Paul Williams is a 6-foot-4 guard from Lake Charles College Prep. He helped lead the Blazers to a 19-13 record and a Class 3A Regional playoff appearance. Williams averaged 12 points and 9 rebounds per game for Mack Guillory's squad.



"Paul is an exceptional athlete that has the ability to improve in our system," LSUE head coach Byron Starks said. "He can make an impact with his work ethic and determination, and has a great basketball IQ thanks to his time with coach Guillory."



Williams is the first-ever player to sign from Lake Charles College Prep.



