Traffic blocked on S. Cities Service Hwy in Sulphur due to power outage

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Power is out on South Cities Service Highway in Sulphur after a transformer blew, according to Sulphur Police Department.

Authorities have temporarily blocked off South Cities Service near McDonald's to traffic so that Entergy may correct the issue.

Please take an alternate route.

