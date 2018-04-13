Traffic blocked on S. Cities Service Hwy in Sulphur due to power outage

The not guilty verdict for Woodrow Karey has come as a shock to many in the community, who wonder how someone can walk into a church, shoot someone in front of some fifty witnesses and be acquitted. The killing at Tabernacle of Praise Church September 27th, 2013 could have been different. Ronald Harris's daughter Talisha Jacko took a gun out immediately after the first shot. "I did, I had a weapon on me at the time and I did try to fire it. However, it did jam up on me be...More >>
The not guilty verdict for Woodrow Karey has come as a shock to many in the community, who wonder how someone can walk into a church, shoot someone in front of some fifty witnesses and be acquitted. The killing at Tabernacle of Praise Church September 27th, 2013 could have been different. Ronald Harris's daughter Talisha Jacko took a gun out immediately after the first shot. "I did, I had a weapon on me at the time and I did try to fire it. However, it did jam up on me be...More >>
A jazz legend is coming to Lake Charles on Sunday, April 22. Winner of 10 Grammys, an Emmy and protégé of the legendary jazz master Dizzy Gillespie, Arturo Sandoval will lead the Arturo Sandoval Sextet in a performance at 7 p.m. in the Benjamin W. Mount Theatre in Central School’s Arts and Humanities Center. The performance is part of the 2018 Banners at McNeese State University season.More >>
A jazz legend is coming to Lake Charles on Sunday, April 22. Winner of 10 Grammys, an Emmy and protégé of the legendary jazz master Dizzy Gillespie, Arturo Sandoval will lead the Arturo Sandoval Sextet in a performance at 7 p.m. in the Benjamin W. Mount Theatre in Central School’s Arts and Humanities Center. The performance is part of the 2018 Banners at McNeese State University season.More >>