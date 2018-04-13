Movie Under the Stars canceled due to high winds

The Movie Under the Stars event set for this evening has been canceled due to inclement weather.

According to CPPJ's website, Movie Under The Stars was gearing to show "CoCo" tonight at 7 p.m. at Prien Lake Park. Organizer Lacie Cater confirmed this morning that the movie is canceled because of the high winds.

Tomorrow has been declared a First Alert Weather Day, so download the KPLC Weather App to see if the wind affects your area and check KPLC's website for other canceled events.

No word on whether the movie will be rescheduled or not, however, KPLC will update once we receive more information.

