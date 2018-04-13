Movie Under the Stars canceled due to high winds

A jazz legend is coming to Lake Charles on Sunday, April 22. Winner of 10 Grammys, an Emmy and protégé of the legendary jazz master Dizzy Gillespie, Arturo Sandoval will lead the Arturo Sandoval Sextet in a performance at 7 p.m. in the Benjamin W. Mount Theatre in Central School’s Arts and Humanities Center. The performance is part of the 2018 Banners at McNeese State University season.More >>
