Multi-Grammy winning jazz performer coming to McNeese

A jazz legend is coming to Lake Charles on Sunday, Apr. 22.

Winner of 10 Grammys, an Emmy and protégé of the legendary jazz master Dizzy Gillespie, Arturo Sandoval will lead the Arturo Sandoval Sextet in a performance at 7 p.m. in the Benjamin W. Mount Theatre in Central School’s Arts and Humanities Center. The performance is part of the 2018 Banners at McNeese State University season.

A native of Cuba, Sandoval is one of the most dynamic live trumpet performers of our time; famous for his virtuoso technical ability and his high notes. He began studying classical trumpet at the age of 12 and is regarded as one of the world’s most important guardians of jazz trumpet and flugelhorn.

Sandoval is also a renowned classical artist, pianist, and composer who performs regularly with the leading symphony orchestras from around the world. He composed his own “Concerto for Trumpet & Orchestra.”

His music can be heard on the recordings of a wide array of musicians with different musical genres. He has played with Frank Sinatra, Rod Stewart, Bill Conti, John Williams, Tony Bennett, Josh Groban and Alicia Keys, among others.

Sandoval recently released a new book chronicling his relationship with Gillespie,“The Man Who Changed My Life.” He is also a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for students under 18 and free for McNeese and Sowela students with current IDs. For more information about the program or tickets, visit the Banners website at www.banners.org or call the office at 337-475-5123.

