Calcasieu Sheriff's Office holds active shooter training at Sowela

Calcasieu Sheriff's Office holds active shooter training at Sowela

By Chandler Watkins, Reporter
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The average time for police to respond to a call is 10 minutes, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, but they've got their response time down to 6 minutes. But for those in an active shooter situation, what they do in those minutes could mean life or death.

Most active shooter situations last five minutes, the Sheriff's Office reports. But for those in the situation, five minutes can last a lifetime. The CPSO hosted an active shooter training session at Sowela Technical Community College on Thursday to show employees how to respond in these types of situations while waiting for law enforcement to arrive.

Enforcement Commander James McGee with the CPSO says "It's very important because the statistics show that most of the time active shooter incidents are ending before police arrivals. Therefore, the civilians that are there are the actual first responders to the active shooter incident."

The Sheriff's Office uses "Run, Hide, Fight"; Three techniques to use in an active shooter situation.

First, run: Have an escape route and plan in mind

If getting out isn't an option, hide: block entry to your hiding place and lock the doors

As a last resort, fight: incapacitate the shooter.

The CPSO stresses those in an active shooter situation need to do whatever it takes to survive.

"The Sheriff created a program to prepare our citizens to better handle these situations themselves before we get there." says McGee "It's going to reduce the body count, however bad as that sounds, that's what the shooter wants is a high body count. We have to reduce the body count."

The CPSO is taking a proactive stance on active shooter training through the "Together We Can" campaign for the community. They say that everyone, not just law enforcement, should be involved in training and discussing what one could face in the event of an active shooter.

  • Traffic blocked on S. Cities Service Hwy in Sulphur due to power outage

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:08:11 GMT
    Power is out on South Cities Service Highway in Sulphur after a transformer blew, according to Sulphur Police Department. Authorities have temporarily blocked off South Cities Service near McDonald's to traffic so that Entergy may correct the issue. Please take an alternate route. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
  • Movie Under the Stars canceled due to high winds

    Friday, April 13 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-04-13 15:47:13 GMT
    The Movie Under the Stars event set for this evening has been canceled due to inclement weather.  According to CPPJ's website, Movie Under The Stars was gearing to show "CoCo" tonight at 7 p.m. at Prien Lake Park. Organizer Lacie Cater confirmed this morning that the movie is canceled because of the high winds.  Tomorrow has been declared a First Alert Weather Day, so download the KPLC Weather App to see if the wind affects your area and check KPLC's website...More >>
  • Multi-Grammy winning jazz performer coming to McNeese

    Friday, April 13 2018 11:26 AM EDT2018-04-13 15:26:48 GMT

    A jazz legend is coming to Lake Charles on Sunday, April 22. Winner of 10 Grammys, an Emmy and protégé of the legendary jazz master Dizzy Gillespie, Arturo Sandoval will lead the Arturo Sandoval Sextet in a performance at 7 p.m. in the Benjamin W. Mount Theatre in Central School’s Arts and Humanities Center. The performance is part of the 2018 Banners at McNeese State University season.          

