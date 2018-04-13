Calcasieu Sheriff's Office holds active shooter training at Sowela

The average time for police to respond to a call is 10 minutes, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, but they've got their response time down to 6 minutes. But for those in an active shooter situation, what they do in those minutes could mean life or death.

Most active shooter situations last five minutes, the Sheriff's Office reports. But for those in the situation, five minutes can last a lifetime. The CPSO hosted an active shooter training session at Sowela Technical Community College on Thursday to show employees how to respond in these types of situations while waiting for law enforcement to arrive.

Enforcement Commander James McGee with the CPSO says "It's very important because the statistics show that most of the time active shooter incidents are ending before police arrivals. Therefore, the civilians that are there are the actual first responders to the active shooter incident."

The Sheriff's Office uses "Run, Hide, Fight"; Three techniques to use in an active shooter situation.

First, run: Have an escape route and plan in mind

If getting out isn't an option, hide: block entry to your hiding place and lock the doors

As a last resort, fight: incapacitate the shooter.

The CPSO stresses those in an active shooter situation need to do whatever it takes to survive.

"The Sheriff created a program to prepare our citizens to better handle these situations themselves before we get there." says McGee "It's going to reduce the body count, however bad as that sounds, that's what the shooter wants is a high body count. We have to reduce the body count."

The CPSO is taking a proactive stance on active shooter training through the "Together We Can" campaign for the community. They say that everyone, not just law enforcement, should be involved in training and discussing what one could face in the event of an active shooter.