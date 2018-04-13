WEATHER WITH BEN: Kash - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WEATHER WITH BEN: Kash

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Today on Weather with Ben, Kash Reeves was KPLC's junior meteorologist. 

Kash is a student at A. A. Nelson Elementary school who enjoys science and math. 

Outside of school he enjoys creating photos, hunting, fishing, and playing Minecraft. Kash also loves sports such as soccer, football, and baseball. 

