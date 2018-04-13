FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather arriving Saturday morning

Temperatures this morning in the lower 70s bring back a full-fledged spring feel with breezes out of the south picking up through the day. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10:00 p.m. for sustained winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. With these type of winds, loose lawn objects will be blown around and travel may become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on east west roadways and bridges.

Overall the rain chances stay low through the day and even into the evening although a few passing showers this evening will be possible with rain chances going up to 30-40% after 8:00 p.m. The main threat of severe weather will move arrive until after midnight so don’t look for too many issues early in the evening.

A line of severe storms will likely move in between 2 and 8 a.m. Saturday morning with the likelihood of strong damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and even a small chance of quick spin-up tornadoes. These storms are associated with a very strong late-season cold front that will send temperatures down into the 40s Saturday evening.

For the many events happening over the weekend, some lingering rain will continue to be a possibility through the early afternoon even behind the front, but the severe weather threat for Southwest Louisiana should be over by mid-morning as the line most east toward the New Orleans area by midday and afternoon where it will likely intensify again as it approaches SE Louisiana.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be common around the area with some locally higher totals and while flooding should not be a big problem for the area, some brief street flooding is certainly possible during times of heaviest rain.

The First Alert Stormteam has declared Saturday as a First Alert Weather Day and will be tracking storms throughout the overnight to keep you updated on-air, online and on the free KPLC weather app.

The rest of the weekend will feature chilly cool and dry weather to start the day on Sunday with a warming trend into early next week. Early indications are that our next big weather maker may on the way again by the start of the next weekend, strangely enough.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry