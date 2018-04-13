Cheniere Energy hosting charitable golf outing

The 7th Annual Charitable Golf Classic by Cheniere Energy is being held today at the National Golf Club of Louisiana.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and is 400 dollars per team.

The tournament will be consisted of teams of 4 that participate in a 4-person scramble.

There will be two flights of the tournament, with the first being at 8 a.m. and the second being at 1:30 p.m.

The money raised will go towards helping the Family and Youth Counseling Agency of Lake Charles.

There is also the opportunity to sponsor a hole for 200 dollars.

For more information on the tournament click HERE. For information on Cheniere Energy visit their website.