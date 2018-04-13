Cheniere Energy hosting charitable golf outing

The 7th Annual Charitable Golf Classic by Cheniere Energy is being held today at the National Golf Club of Louisiana.More >>
The 7th Annual Charitable Golf Classic by Cheniere Energy is being held today at the National Golf Club of Louisiana.More >>
Employees of SOWELA Technical Community College will be receiving active shooter training Thursday, April 12. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will be hosting a presentation on what to do if an active shooter is reported on campus, and will share some of the recommended self-defense tactics. The training starts at 3:30 p.m. in The Regional Training Center on SOWELA's main campus in Lake Charles. The training is open to all employees, including those at the Morga...More >>
Employees of SOWELA Technical Community College will be receiving active shooter training Thursday, April 12. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will be hosting a presentation on what to do if an active shooter is reported on campus, and will share some of the recommended self-defense tactics. The training starts at 3:30 p.m. in The Regional Training Center on SOWELA's main campus in Lake Charles. The training is open to all employees, including those at the Morga...More >>
Employees of SOWELA Technical Community College will be getting active shooter training from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. It will happen on Thursday, April 12, 2018 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Regional Training Center on SOWELA's main campus in Lake Charles. However, this training is open to all the school's employees, including those at the Jennings-Morgan Smith campus and the Oakdale campus which will soon be acquired by SOWELA effective July 1. Calcasieu Parish E...More >>
Employees of SOWELA Technical Community College will be getting active shooter training from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. It will happen on Thursday, April 12, 2018 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Regional Training Center on SOWELA's main campus in Lake Charles. However, this training is open to all the school's employees, including those at the Jennings-Morgan Smith campus and the Oakdale campus which will soon be acquired by SOWELA effective July 1. Calcasieu Parish E...More >>
The LHSAA released its 2018 softball playoff brackets. The Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Softball State Tournament will be held at Frasch Park in Sulphur, April 26-28, 2018.More >>
The LHSAA released its 2018 softball playoff brackets. The Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Softball State Tournament will be held at Frasch Park in Sulphur, April 26-28, 2018.More >>
DeWanna's Community Closet has been helping school children throughout Calcasieu Parish for the last few years now. From purchasing uniforms, to shoes, founder DeWanna Tarver has been doing all she can to provide for students. Now she's working on a new project--chair backs for students to keep their school supplies in. Two weeks ago she discovered the idea to create chair backs out of vinyl billboards and signs. Tarver is hoping to create thousands of chair backs...More >>
DeWanna's Community Closet has been helping school children throughout Calcasieu Parish for the last few years now. From purchasing uniforms, to shoes, founder DeWanna Tarver has been doing all she can to provide for students. Now she's working on a new project--chair backs for students to keep their school supplies in. Two weeks ago she discovered the idea to create chair backs out of vinyl billboards and signs. Tarver is hoping to create thousands of chair backs...More >>