Discolored water in Welsh result of outdated water system

DeWanna's Community Closet has been helping school children throughout Calcasieu Parish for the last few years now. From purchasing uniforms, to shoes, founder DeWanna Tarver has been doing all she can to provide for students. Now she's working on a new project--chair backs for students to keep their school supplies in. Two weeks ago she discovered the idea to create chair backs out of vinyl billboards and signs. Tarver is hoping to create thousands of chair backs...More >>
DeWanna's Community Closet has been helping school children throughout Calcasieu Parish for the last few years now. From purchasing uniforms, to shoes, founder DeWanna Tarver has been doing all she can to provide for students. Now she's working on a new project--chair backs for students to keep their school supplies in. Two weeks ago she discovered the idea to create chair backs out of vinyl billboards and signs. Tarver is hoping to create thousands of chair backs...More >>
The LHSAA released its 2018 softball playoff brackets. The Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Softball State Tournament will be held at Frasch Park in Sulphur, April 26-28, 2018.More >>
The LHSAA released its 2018 softball playoff brackets. The Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Softball State Tournament will be held at Frasch Park in Sulphur, April 26-28, 2018.More >>
There was quite a bit of law enforcement presence on the waterways of Southwest Louisiana Thursday afternoon. The marine division of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office hosted a tactical boat operators course for CPSO, Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office, Lake Charles Police and the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The class was given by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, they use the same tactics and procedures the U.S. Coast Guard uses to train its boat ope...More >>
There was quite a bit of law enforcement presence on the waterways of Southwest Louisiana Thursday afternoon. The marine division of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office hosted a tactical boat operators course for CPSO, Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office, Lake Charles Police and the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The class was given by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, they use the same tactics and procedures the U.S. Coast Guard uses to train its boat ope...More >>
The CHRISTUS St. Patrick Foundation says it will host the sixth annual Dragon Boat Races on Saturday, April 28, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center Seawall according to a news release. A dragon boat is a human-powered watercraft and is the basis of the team paddling sport of dragon boat racing, an amateur water sport, which has its roots in an ancient folk ritual of contending villagers held over the past 2000 years throughout southern China. The sport is...More >>
The CHRISTUS St. Patrick Foundation says it will host the sixth annual Dragon Boat Races on Saturday, April 28, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center Seawall according to a news release. A dragon boat is a human-powered watercraft and is the basis of the team paddling sport of dragon boat racing, an amateur water sport, which has its roots in an ancient folk ritual of contending villagers held over the past 2000 years throughout southern China. The sport is...More >>