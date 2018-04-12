CPSO hosts tactical boat operators course

There was quite a bit of law enforcement presence on the waterways of Southwest Louisiana Thursday afternoon.

The marine division of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office hosted a tactical boat operators course for CPSO, Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office, Lake Charles Police, and the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The class was given by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, who uses the same tactics and procedures the U.S. Coast Guard uses to train its boat operators.

Lieutenant Ron Johnson with CPSO said the purpose of this event is to teach officers the best course of action when dealing with a situation on the water.

"How to navigate a boat around hazardous boats, boats that are a threat," Johnson said. "It teaches us how to protect high-risk locations."

Johnson said it also helps law enforcement communicate from the local to federal level.

"It creates communication between us and fellow agencies and brings us to the national standard of what the national agencies are doing," Johnson said.

Johnson said this training is vital because sometimes the waterways can get overlooked.

"We've got a lot of land units that can provide assistance with all the various agencies, but the water is always left behind because it's not the biggest priority," Johnson said. "By working with other agencies, if any of us are in need we can have more protection."

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.