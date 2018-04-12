CPSO hosts tactical boat operators course

The LHSAA released its 2018 softball playoff brackets. The Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Softball State Tournament will be held at Frasch Park in Sulphur, April 26-28, 2018.More >>
There was quite a bit of law enforcement presence on the waterways of Southwest Louisiana Thursday afternoon. The marine division of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office hosted a tactical boat operators course for CPSO, Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office, Lake Charles Police and the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The class was given by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, they use the same tactics and procedures the U.S. Coast Guard uses to train its boat operators.
The CHRISTUS St. Patrick Foundation says it will host the sixth annual Dragon Boat Races on Saturday, April 28, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center Seawall according to a news release. A dragon boat is a human-powered watercraft and is the basis of the team paddling sport of dragon boat racing, an amateur water sport, which has its roots in an ancient folk ritual of contending villagers held over the past 2000 years throughout southern China.
It is significantly more humid outside thanks to southerly winds and the humidity will continue to increase through the day Friday. A cold front will bring a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms to Southwest Louisiana early Saturday. The weather will turn cooler with clear skies by Sunday. Tonight, will be warm and humid with lows ranging from the low 60s north of I-10 to the low 70s at the coast.
