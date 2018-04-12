Dragon boat races returning to Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Dragon boat races returning to Lake Charles

By David Bray, Producer
Dragon Boat Race (Source: KPLC) Dragon Boat Race (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The CHRISTUS St. Patrick Foundation will host their sixth annual Dragon Boat Races at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 28 at the Lake Charles Civic Center Seawall, according to a news release. 

The event benefits Children's Miracle Network. 

In this year’s race, up to 30 teams will compete to be the 2018 Dragon Boat Race winning team. Each team consists of 20 members who paddle a 41-foot vessel to the beat of their team drummer. Each team will have one hour of practice the week of the race. Teams can develop a unique theme and team name and will compete in two races for their best time. After the qualifying races, all the teams are classified into groups of three based on best time and race again to determine the winners in each of the groups.

A dragon boat is a human-powered watercraft. The team paddling sport of dragon boat racing has its roots in an ancient folk ritual of contending villagers held over the past 2000 years throughout southern China. The sport is known for team-building. 

During the races, Kohl’s Kids Club will offer an Activity Tent from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. There will be entertainment for the entire family that encourages good nutrition and healthy choices.

The public is invited to watch the races. There will be food and drink vendors, music, karaoke, and a family-friendly atmosphere. 

For more information about the race or volunteering opportunities, visit their website or call (337) 430-5353.

