CONSIDER THIS: 40 years

In a time when both companies and employees frequently complain about the lack of loyalty in the work place, it's increasingly unusual for an employee to work at a single business for 40 years.

But today we are celebrating just such an accomplishment. Theresa Schmidt has been at KPLC for 40 years, and she's not ready to hang up her microphone anytime soon.

In her time at KPLC, Theresa has gone from shooting her stories on film, to videotape, to digital; she's been through ownership and management changes. To say that she's seen changes in our business is a massive understatement.

But one thing that has never changed is Theresa's commitment to real news reporting, getting the story and getting it right. Her loyalty to Southwest Louisiana and KPLC is unquestionable, and we salute her for that. Thank you for a wonderful 40 years, Theresa.

