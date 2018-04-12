CONSIDER THIS: Work zone awareness

It is significantly more humid outside thanks to southerly winds and the humidity will continue to increase through the day Friday. A cold front will bring a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms to Southwest Louisiana early Saturday. The weather will turn cooler with clear skies by Sunday. Tonight, will be warm and humid with lows ranging from the low 60s north of I-10 to the low 70s at the coast.More >>
SOWELA Technical Community College hosted a career fair for students and alumni today. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. more than 50 representatives from universities, branches of the military and employers in the lake area were on hand to speak to students and alumni. Joseph LaVergne, the Director of Improvement, Career Placement and Planning said students and alumni were encouraged to bring resumes with them to increase their chances of finding a job. "We asked them to...
Early voting for the April 28 election will be held from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. April 14-21 (excluding Sunday, April 15) at the following locations: Allen Parish: 105 N Fifth Street Oberlin, LA 70655 Beauregard Parish: 204 S Stewart DeRidder, LA 70634 Jeff Davis Parish: 302 N Cutting Ave Jennings, LA 70546 Calcasieu Parish: Parish Courthouse 1000 Ryan Street - Room 7 Lake Charles, LA 70601 West Calcasieu Business Center 500 A N. Huntington St. BLDG B Sulphu...
The LHSAA released its 2018 softball playoff brackets. The Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Softball State Tournament will be held at Frasch Park in Sulphur, April 26-28, 2018.
Today is Theresa Schmidt's 40th anniversary at KPLC! Mayor Nic Hunter stopped has designated today Theresa Schmidt Day, Calcasieu Coroner Terry Welke brought her flowers and Terri Bakes provided her with a cake. Please join us in thanking Theresa for her many years of service. Theresa's 40 Year KPLC Anniversary! Jillian Corder KPLC 40th Anniversary Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.
