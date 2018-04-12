CONSIDER THIS: Distracted Driving Month

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Note that it’s not Distracted Driving month where you get a free pass for doing that, it’s an awareness month to call attention to it in hopes that we can reduce distracted driving.

According to the National Safety Council, a person is injured in a car crash every seven seconds, and someone is killed in a car crash every 15 minutes. So during this newscast two people will have lost their lives on the road. And 250 people will have been injured.

Distracted driving is very often the cause of those crashes. I’ve seen people reading a newspaper while driving, one driver I saw was eating a plate lunch with a fork. Your radio or navigation system can take your attention off the road you if you aren’t cautious.

Of course, the most frequent distraction is your cell phone. Those texts, calls, and emails which seem so important are really meaningless if you lose your life because of them. Even worse would be taking someone else’s life because of them.

We hope you’ll join us this month in being more aware of the things that take your attention away from driving. That should make our roads a safer place to be.

