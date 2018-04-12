CONSIDER THIS: Distracted Driving Month - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CONSIDER THIS: Distracted Driving Month

By John Ware, General Manager
Connect

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Note that it’s not Distracted Driving month where you get a free pass for doing that, it’s an awareness month to call attention to it in hopes that we can reduce distracted driving.

According to the National Safety Council, a person is injured in a car crash every seven seconds, and someone is killed in a car crash every 15 minutes. So during this newscast two people will have lost their lives on the road. And 250 people will have been injured.

Distracted driving is very often the cause of those crashes. I’ve seen people reading a newspaper while driving, one driver I saw was eating a plate lunch with a fork. Your radio or navigation system can take your attention off the road you if you aren’t cautious.

Of course, the most frequent distraction is your cell phone. Those texts, calls, and emails which seem so important are really meaningless if you lose your life because of them. Even worse would be taking someone else’s life because of them.

We hope you’ll join us this month in being more aware of the things that take your attention away from driving. That should make our roads a safer place to be.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy Friday with strong to severe storms likely early Saturday

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy Friday with strong to severe storms likely early Saturday

    Thursday, April 12 2018 4:59 PM EDT2018-04-12 20:59:33 GMT
    Cold front arrives Saturday with severe storms possibleCold front arrives Saturday with severe storms possible
    Cold front arrives Saturday with severe storms possibleCold front arrives Saturday with severe storms possible

    It is significantly more humid outside thanks to southerly winds and the humidity will continue to increase through the day Friday.  A cold front will bring a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms to Southwest Louisiana early Saturday.   The weather will turn cooler with clear skies by Sunday.  Tonight, will be warm and humid with lows ranging from the low 60s north of I-10 to the low 70s at the coast. 

    More >>

    It is significantly more humid outside thanks to southerly winds and the humidity will continue to increase through the day Friday.  A cold front will bring a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms to Southwest Louisiana early Saturday.   The weather will turn cooler with clear skies by Sunday.  Tonight, will be warm and humid with lows ranging from the low 60s north of I-10 to the low 70s at the coast. 

    More >>

  • SOWELA holds spring career fair

    SOWELA holds spring career fair

    Thursday, April 12 2018 4:58 PM EDT2018-04-12 20:58:32 GMT
    (Source: SOWELA.edu)(Source: SOWELA.edu)

    SOWELA Technical Community College hosted a career fair for students and alumni today.  From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. more than 50 representatives from universities, branches of the military and employers in the lake area were on hand to speak to students and alumni. Joseph LaVergne, the Director of Improvement, Career Placement and Planning said students and alumni were encouraged to bring resumes with them to increase their chances of finding a job.  "We asked them to...

    More >>

    SOWELA Technical Community College hosted a career fair for students and alumni today.  From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. more than 50 representatives from universities, branches of the military and employers in the lake area were on hand to speak to students and alumni. Joseph LaVergne, the Director of Improvement, Career Placement and Planning said students and alumni were encouraged to bring resumes with them to increase their chances of finding a job.  "We asked them to...

    More >>

  • Early voting dates, locations for April 28 general election

    Early voting dates, locations for April 28 general election

    Thursday, April 12 2018 4:58 PM EDT2018-04-12 20:58:02 GMT
    (Source: Secretary of State)(Source: Secretary of State)

    Early voting for the April 28 election will be held from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. April 14-21 (excluding Sunday, April 15) at the following locations: Allen Parish: 105 N Fifth Street  Oberlin, LA 70655 Beauregard Parish: 204 S Stewart  DeRidder, LA 70634 Jeff Davis Parish: 302 N Cutting Ave Jennings, LA 70546 Calcasieu Parish: Parish Courthouse 1000 Ryan Street - Room 7  Lake Charles, LA 70601 West Calcasieu Business Center 500 A N. Huntington St. BLDG B Sulphu...

    More >>

    Early voting for the April 28 election will be held from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. April 14-21 (excluding Sunday, April 15) at the following locations: Allen Parish: 105 N Fifth Street  Oberlin, LA 70655 Beauregard Parish: 204 S Stewart  DeRidder, LA 70634 Jeff Davis Parish: 302 N Cutting Ave Jennings, LA 70546 Calcasieu Parish: Parish Courthouse 1000 Ryan Street - Room 7  Lake Charles, LA 70601 West Calcasieu Business Center 500 A N. Huntington St. BLDG B Sulphu...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly