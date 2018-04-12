SOWELA holds spring career fair - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SOWELA holds spring career fair

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: SOWELA.edu) (Source: SOWELA.edu)
(KPLC) -

SOWELA Technical Community College hosted a career fair for students and alumni today. 

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. more than 50 representatives from universities, branches of the military and employers in the lake area were on hand to speak to students and alumni.

Joseph LaVergne, the Director of Improvement, Career Placement and Planning said students and alumni were encouraged to bring resumes with them to increase their chances of finding a job. 

"We asked them to bring in their resume so they can give them to companies and so companies can take a look at the resumes to see if they're what they're looking for. Hopefully by giving them resumes it will ultimately land in them getting a job." .

More than 300 hundred students and alumni are thought to have attended.

SOWELA Technical Community College holds career fairs during the spring and fall semesters. 

