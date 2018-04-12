FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy Friday with strong to severe storms likely early Saturday

It is significantly more humid outside thanks to southerly winds and the humidity will continue to increase through the day Friday. A cold front will bring a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms to Southwest Louisiana early Saturday. The weather will turn cooler with clear skies by Sunday.

Tonight, will be warm and humid with lows ranging from the low 60s north of I-10 to the low 70s at the coast. It will be breezy overnight too with southerly winds of 5 to 15 mph possible.

Friday will begin with clouds quickly increasing and most of the day should be cloudy with little sunshine. Despite the clouds being around temperatures will still warm significantly with highs topping out in the low 80s except right along the coast where highs will remain in the 70s. It will be quite windy through the day Friday with southerly winds of 10-20 mph, and gusts could be in excess of 30 mph at times!

An approaching cold front will cause widespread showers and thunderstorms initially over Texas during the day Friday, but these will gradually spread east with time overnight Friday into Saturday. Strong to severe storms are likely with damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes possible. The exact timing of the severe storms is still uncertain but looks most likely to occur between midnight and 8 a.m. Saturday. With the storms expected to occur during the overnight now would be a good time to make sure you have two ways to receive weather alerts. The 7 Stormteam recommends the KPLC weather app along with a NOAA Weather Radio.

Flooding could be an issue in some areas Saturday with rainfall of 1 to as much as 4 inches possible. The amount of rainfall will partially depend on how fast the thunderstorms move early Saturday as well as how long rain lingers through the day. There is no way to predict where the heavy rain could occur, but if you live in a flood prone area plan on monitoring the rainfall closely.

It is looking more likely that rain will linger for a while behind the initial line of storms. This means rain will likely continue well into the afternoon hours on Saturday. The rain will come to an end by the evening as drier and cooler air moves in on strong northerly winds.

If you have outdoor plans for Friday night or Saturday it would be best to have an indoor alternative as rain looks likely to interfere with most events. The weather looks significantly better on Sunday with cooler and drier air returning and rain chances will be gone.

Temperatures on Saturday will begin rather warm, but cooler air will push the temperatures downward through the day. Highs will reach the low 70s before daylight, but during the day highs will likely only reach the low to mid 60s and may not get out of the 50s in some areas!

Sunday and Monday will be much cooler with lows in the low to mid 40s, some areas may reach the mid to upper 30s Monday morning! If the temperatures reach the 30s on Monday and if the wind is calm there could be some patchy frost north of I-10! Afternoon highs will remain in the 60s Sunday and should reach the low 70s Monday.

Next week will bring a warming trend beginning Monday with highs back to the low 80s by Wednesday. Care to guess when the next chance of rain will be? Yep, next weekend could bring another round of showers and storms. Of course, this is over a week away and the timing could change.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

