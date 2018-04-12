Celebrating 40 years: It's Theresa Schmidt Day

On April 12, 1978 a eager young reporter began her career at KPLC. 40 years later, that reporter is still here telling the stories of people across Southwest Louisiana. Today KPLC is honoring Theresa Schmidt for her dedication to journalism, KPLC, and the community.

Thursday afternoon Mayor Nic Hunter stopped by the KPLC newsroom with a proclamation dedicating today "Theresa Schmidt's Day". Calcasieu Coroner Terry Welke also stopped by to bring her flowers. Terri Bakes provided her with a beautiful cake.

Please join us in thanking Theresa for her many years of service. And here's to 10 more!

