LHSAA releases 2018 softball playoff brackets

The LHSAA has released its 2018 softball playoff brackets. The Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Softball State Tournament will be held at Frasch Park in Sulphur, April 26-28, 2018.

You can find the seedings and first-round matchups below.

Class 5A

(17) Sulphur at (16) Barbe

(30) Zachary at (3) Sam Houston

Click here for the full Class 5A bracket.

Class 4A-

(30) Westgate at (3) DeRidder - 4/16, 5:30 PM @ DeRidder

(18) Lakeshore at (15) Leesville

Click here for the full Class 4A bracket.

Class 3A

(23) Iowa at (10) Iota

(26) Jennings at (7) Kaplan

(25) Eunice at (8) South Beauregard

(20) Patterson at (13) Westlake

Click here for the full Class 3A bracket.

Class 2A

(24) DeQuincy at (9) Winnfield

(17) East Beauregard at (16) Delcambre

(31) Lakeview at (2) Kinder

(20) Lake Arthur at (13) Pickering - 4/16, 5:00 PM @ Pickering

(19) Oakdale at (14) Fisher - 4/17, 4:00 PM @ Fisher

(26) Beekman Charter at (7) Rosepine

(23) Welsh at (10) D'Arbonne Woods Charter

Click here for the full Class 2A bracket.

Class 1A

(18) Block at (15) Grand Lake

(5) Merryville - *First Round Bye*

(25) Homer at (8) Oberlin

(6) South Cameron - *First Round Bye*

Click here for the full Class 1A bracket.

Class B

(24) Hicks at (9) Bell City

(22) Elizabeth at (11) Oak Hill - 4/16, 5:00 PM @ Oak Hill

(26) Lacassine at (7) Fairview

(21) Pitkin at (12) Anacoco

Click here for the full Class B bracket.

Class C

(1) Evans - *First Round Bye*

(12) Hackberry - *First Round Bye*

(17) Epps at (16) Reeves

(13) Singer - *First Round Bye*

(10) Starks - *First Round Bye*

Click here for the full Class C bracket.

Division I

No local teams.

Click here for the full Division I bracket.

Division II

(10) St. Louis at (7) De La Salle

Click here for the full Division II bracket.

Division III

No local teams.

Click here for the full Division III bracket.

Division IV

No local teams.

Click here for the full Division IV bracket.

Division V

No local teams.

Click here for the full Division V bracket.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.