City of Lake Charles qualifies to enter state Cleanest City Contest

The City of Lake Charles has qualified to enter the state Cleanest City Contest.

On April 11, the city was notified by contest judges from the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, Inc. that it had passed the District level.

State judging in the Cleanest City Contest will take place in Lake Charles on May 1, and the citizens are encouraged to beautify their yards prior to that day to help in the effort.

"Our win at the District level was due to the many volunteers who assisted in this effort and the many citizens who cleaned up their yards. Now it’s time to take our city-wide beautification efforts to the next level as we prepare to compete in the state final competition,” said Mayor Nic Hunter.

The City will be judged on the following criteria: approaches within city limits; public and/or municipal buildings such as schools, churches, hospitals, libraries, fire station, City Hall, etc.; parks and recreation areas; business establishments; residential areas; streets, sidewalks, posts and neutral grounds; vacant lots; and community involvement.

The City is hosting a "Residential Trash Bash" day on Sat., April 21, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Chennault International Airport. It's one way to prepare for the state contest. Trash Bash is free to all residential customers and aims to encourage citizens to dispose of their garbage properly to ensure a greener, healthier and safer community.

Residents may bring a variety of items for free disposal, including electronic devices, products containing mercury including fluorescent light bulbs, all battery types, antifreeze, clothing, sofas, motor oil, and paint – labeled recyclable and reusable latex, oil, white goods, appliances and recyclable items including paper, plastic, aluminum and cardboard. Items that will not be accepted include chemical household waste, tires and scrap iron.

The City was entered into the Cleanest City competition by the Lake Charles Garden Club and Diggers and Weeders Garden Club of Lake Charles.

The Cleanest City Contest is a litter prevention program sponsored by the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, Inc. It was established in 1958 as a way to instill civic pride in individual citizens and improve the appearance of villages, towns and cities.

Copyright KPLC 2018. All rights reserved.