City of Lake Charles qualifies to enter state Cleanest City Contest

Today is Theresa Schmidt's 40th anniversary at KPLC! Mayor Nic Hunter stopped has designated today Theresa Schmidt Day, Calcasieu Coroner Terry Welke brought her flowers and Terri Bakes provided her with a cake. Please join us in thanking Theresa for her many years of service. Theresa's 40 Year KPLC Anniversary! Jillian Corder KPLC 40th Anniversary Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Today is Theresa Schmidt's 40th anniversary at KPLC! Mayor Nic Hunter stopped has designated today Theresa Schmidt Day, Calcasieu Coroner Terry Welke brought her flowers and Terri Bakes provided her with a cake. Please join us in thanking Theresa for her many years of service. Theresa's 40 Year KPLC Anniversary! Jillian Corder KPLC 40th Anniversary Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The City of Lake Charles has qualified to enter the state Cleanest City Contest. On April 11, the city was notified by contest judges from the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, Inc. that it had passed the District level. State judging in the Cleanest City Contest will take place in Lake Charles on May 1, and the citizens are encouraged to beautify their yards prior to that day to help in the effort. "Our win at the District level was due to the many volunteers who assiste...More >>
The City of Lake Charles has qualified to enter the state Cleanest City Contest. On April 11, the city was notified by contest judges from the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, Inc. that it had passed the District level. State judging in the Cleanest City Contest will take place in Lake Charles on May 1, and the citizens are encouraged to beautify their yards prior to that day to help in the effort. "Our win at the District level was due to the many volunteers who assiste...More >>
Early voting for the April 28 election will be held from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. April 14-21 (excluding Sunday, April 15) at the following locations: Allen Parish: 105 N Fifth Street Oberlin, LA 70655 Beauregard Parish: 204 S Stewart DeRidder, LA 70634 Jeff Davis Parish: 302 N Cutting Ave Jennings, LA 70546 Calcasieu Parish: Parish Courthouse 1000 Ryan Street - Room 7 Lake Charles, LA 70601 West Calcasieu Business Center 500 A N. Huntington St. BLDG B Sulphu...More >>
Early voting for the April 28 election will be held from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. April 14-21 (excluding Sunday, April 15) at the following locations: Allen Parish: 105 N Fifth Street Oberlin, LA 70655 Beauregard Parish: 204 S Stewart DeRidder, LA 70634 Jeff Davis Parish: 302 N Cutting Ave Jennings, LA 70546 Calcasieu Parish: Parish Courthouse 1000 Ryan Street - Room 7 Lake Charles, LA 70601 West Calcasieu Business Center 500 A N. Huntington St. BLDG B Sulphu...More >>
If you haven't filed your taxes, Apr. 17 is the deadline and it's coming up fast. Since Apr. 15 falls on a Sunday and Apr. 16 is Emancipation Day in the District of Columbia, residents will have two extra days to file taxes, according to the IRS. The IRS says that they issue more than nine out of ten refunds in less than 21 days, and if you have any questions about how to file, visit their website. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
If you haven't filed your taxes, Apr. 17 is the deadline and it's coming up fast. Since Apr. 15 falls on a Sunday and Apr. 16 is Emancipation Day in the District of Columbia, residents will have two extra days to file taxes, according to the IRS. The IRS says that they issue more than nine out of ten refunds in less than 21 days, and if you have any questions about how to file, visit their website. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Voters around Southwest Louisiana will head to the polls Saturday, April 28 to vote in the municipal general election. Listed below is what's on the ballot in every Southwest Louisiana parish. Click HERE to view voting locations and times. ALLEN PARISH School District No. 3 Proposition (Tax Continuation) Shall School District No. 3 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a nine and fifty-five hundredths (9.55) mills...More >>
Voters around Southwest Louisiana will head to the polls Saturday, April 28 to vote in the municipal general election. Listed below is what's on the ballot in every Southwest Louisiana parish. Click HERE to view voting locations and times. ALLEN PARISH School District No. 3 Proposition (Tax Continuation) Shall School District No. 3 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a nine and fifty-five hundredths (9.55) mills...More >>