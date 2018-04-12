Early voting dates, locations for April 28 general election - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Early voting dates, locations for April 28 general election

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
(Source: Secretary of State) (Source: Secretary of State)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Early voting for the April 28 election will be held from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. April 14-21 (excluding Sunday, April 15) at the following locations:

Allen Parish:

105 N Fifth Street 
Oberlin, LA 70655

Beauregard Parish:

204 S Stewart 
DeRidder, LA 70634

Jeff Davis Parish:

302 N Cutting Ave
Jennings, LA 70546

Calcasieu Parish:

Parish Courthouse
1000 Ryan Street - Room 7 
Lake Charles, LA 70601

West Calcasieu Business Center
500 A N. Huntington St. BLDG B
Sulphur, LA 70663

Moss Bluff Library
261 Parish Rd
Moss Bluff, LA 70611

Cameron Parish:

Cameron West Annex
148 Smith Circle
Cameron, LA 70631

Vernon Parish:

Annex, 301 E. Courthouse Street
Leesville, LA 71446

The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is by 4:30 p.m. April 24. Voters can request an absentee ballot online on the Secretary of State's Voter Portal or by writing in through the Registrar of Voter's Office.

