Early voting dates, locations for April 28 general election

If you haven't filed your taxes, Apr. 17 is the deadline and it's coming up fast. Since Apr. 15 falls on a Sunday and Apr. 16 is Emancipation Day in the District of Columbia, residents will have two extra days to file taxes, according to the IRS. The IRS says that they issue more than nine out of ten refunds in less than 21 days, and if you have any questions about how to file, visit their website.