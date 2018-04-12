April 28 election: What's on my ballot?

Voters around Southwest Louisiana will head to the polls Saturday, April 28 to vote in the municipal general election. Listed below is what's on the ballot in every Southwest Louisiana parish. Click HERE to view voting locations and times.

ALLEN PARISH

School District No. 3 Proposition (Tax Continuation)

Shall School District No. 3 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a nine and fifty-five hundredths (9.55) mills tax (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $118,650) on all property subject to taxation in the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of providing additional support to the public schools in the District, including the acquisition, construction and/or maintenance and operation of such facilities, said millage to represent a one and eight hundredths mills (1.08) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 8.47 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2018 pursuant to an election held on November 17, 2007?

Town of Oberlin Proposition

Shall the Town of Oberlin, State of Louisiana (the "Town"), sell its natural gas distribution utility system and grant a franchise to operate same to CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp., d/b/a CenterPoint Energy Entex and CenterPoint Energy Louisiana Gas, as per written proposal of December 5, 2017 on file in the office of the Clerk of said Town located at 103 East 6th Avenue, Oberlin, Louisiana?

Recreation District No. 6 Proposition (Bond)

Shall Recreation District No. 6 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the ''District''), incur debt and issue bonds to the amount of not exceeding $1,250,000, to run not exceeding 15 years from the date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 8% per annum, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing and improving recreational facilities, together with the necessary furnishings and equipment therefor, title to which shall be in the public, which bonds will be general obligations of the District and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974, and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with an estimated increase of 5.65 mills to be levied in the first year of issue above the 5.35 mills currently being levied to pay General Obligation Bonds of the District?

BEAUREGARD PARISH

DeRidder Councilmen at Large (Run-off)

Michael D. Harris (DEM)

Vincent Labue (IND)

Chance Lewis (REP)

Billy Spikes (DEM)

Sales Tax District No. 1 Proposition (Sales and Use Tax Renewal)

Shall Sales Tax District No. 1 of the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to levy and collect a tax of one percent (1%) (the "Tax"), upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption and storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the District, in the manner provided by State law (an estimated $2,500,000 reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years from October 1, 2019, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), to be deposited in the Parishwide Road Fund and dedicated and used for the purposes of constructing, improving, operating and maintaining roads and bridges within the District and acquiring the necessary equipment therefor, and allocated and expended for such purposes in accordance with the following percentages: 35% to Parishwide work crews; 35% for equipment and equipment repairs; 30% to acquire materials and supplies to be divided equally by the eight Wards; and further authorized to fund into Bonds for capital purposes stated above?

CALCASIEU PARISH

Sulphur Councilmen - District 5 (Run-off)

Gerrit Zick Lawrence (REP)

Mandy Thomas (REP)

Hospital Service District Proposition (Millage Renewal)

Shall Calcasieu-Cameron Hospital Service District, State of Louisiana (the "District"), renew a levy and collect an ad valorem tax of six and ninety-five hundredths (6.95) mills on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years beginning in 2020 and ending with the year 2029, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $7,907,319.52 for one entire year, for the purpose of improving, maintaining, operating and supporting the hospital facilities of the Hospital Service District, including the acquisition of equipment and maintaining, expanding the District's Emergency Department's capabilities, and supporting the District's Therapeutic Riding program and Rural Health Clinics in Vinton and Hackberry, title to which shall be in the public?

Community Center and Playground District No. One of Ward Six Proposition

Shall Community Center and Playground District No. One of Ward Six of Calcasieu Parish, State of Louisiana, be authorized to renew, levy and collect a special tax not to exceed five (5) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation within said District, said tax to run for a period of ten (10) years beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $201,861.00 for one entire year, for the purpose of construction, improvement, maintenance, and payment of all operating expenses of said Community Center and Playground District No. 1 of Ward 6 of the Parish of Calcasieu, State of Louisiana?

CAMERON PARISH

Hospital Service District Proposition (Millage Renewal)

Shall Calcasieu-Cameron Hospital Service District, State of Louisiana (the "District"), renew a levy and collect an ad valorem tax of six and ninety-five hundredths (6.95) mills on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years beginning in 2020 and ending with the year 2029, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $7,907,319.52 for one entire year, for the purpose of improving, maintaining, operating and supporting the hospital facilities of the Hospital Service District, including the acquisition of equipment and maintaining, expanding the District's Emergency Department's capabilities, and supporting the District's Therapeutic Riding program and Rural Health Clinics in Vinton and Hackberry, title to which shall be in the public?

Law Enforcement District Proposition No. 1 of 2 (Millage Continuation)

Shall the Law Enforcement District of the Parish of Cameron, State of Louisiana (the "District''), be authorized to continue to levy a tax of 9.130 mills on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2020 and ending with the year 2029, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $2,350,952 for one entire year, for the purpose of providing continued funding for the District's salary obligations and normal operating expenses, said tax to represent a one and thirteen hundredths (1.13) increase over the 8.00 mills authorized to be levied through the year 2019 pursuant to an election held on October 17, 2009, such increase having been effective beginning in 2016 due to reappraisal?

Law Enforcement District Proposition No. 2 of 2 (Millage Continuation)

Shall the Law Enforcement District of the Parish of Cameron, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a tax of 2.29 mills on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2020 and ending with the year 2029, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $589,666 for one entire year, for the purpose of providing for increased operating costs, said tax to represent a twenty-nine hundredths (0.29) increase over the 2.00 mills authorized to be levied through the year 2019 pursuant to an election held on October 17, 2009, such increase having been effective beginning in 2016 due to reappraisal?

Gravity Drainage District No. Three Proposition (Maintenance Millage Renewal)

Shall Gravity Drainage District No. Three of the Parish of Cameron, Louisiana, be authorized to renew a levy of a tax of 7.50 mills on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $251,110 for one entire year, for the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining said District's drainage systems constituting works of public improvement, title to which shall be in the public?

Gravity Drainage District No. Four Proposition (Maintenance Millage Renewal)

Shall Gravity Drainage District No. Four of the Parish of Cameron, Louisiana, be authorized to renew a levy of a tax of 3.68 mills on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $71,358 for one entire year, for the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining said District's drainage systems constituting works of public improvement, title to which shall be in the public?

Recreation District No. Seven Proposition (Maintenance Millage Renewal)

Shall Recreation District No. Seven of the Parish of Cameron, Louisiana, be authorized to renew a levy of a tax of 3.00 mills on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $64,658 for one entire year, for the purpose of operating and maintaining said District's recreation facilities constituting works of public improvement, title to which shall be in the public?

Recreation District No. Nine Proposition (Maintenance Millage Renewal)

Shall Recreation District No. Nine of the Parish of Cameron, Louisiana, be authorized to renew a levy of a tax of 3.00 mills on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $73,691 for one entire year, for the purpose of operating and maintaining said District's recreation facilities constituting works of public improvement, title to which shall be in the public?

Waterworks District No. Two Proposition (Maintenance Millage Renewal)

Shall Waterworks District No. Two of the Parish of Cameron, Louisiana, be authorized to renew a levy of a tax of 5.72 mills on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $304,112 for one entire year, for the purpose of operating and maintaining said District's water systems constituting works of public improvement, title to which shall be in the public?

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Parishwide Proposition (Millage Renewal)

Shall the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), be authorized to levy a special tax of five and seventy-eight hundredths (5.78) mills (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $1,240,600) on all the property subject to taxation within the Parish, for a period of ten (10) years beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of support, maintenance, operation and improvement of the Jefferson Davis Parish library and its branches?

VERNON PARISH

Anacoco Chief of Police (Run-off)

Michael Sanders (REP)

Jerry C. Waller (REP)

