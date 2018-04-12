April 17 last day to file taxes

If you haven't filed your taxes, April 17 is the deadline and it's coming up fast.

Since April 15 falls on a Sunday and April 16 is Emancipation Day in the District of Columbia, residents will have two extra days to file taxes, according to the IRS.

The IRS says that they issue more than nine out of ten refunds in less than 21 days. If you have any questions about how to file, visit their website.

