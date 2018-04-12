La. 110 in Merryville blocked due to truck in ditch

Police are blocking La. 110 in order to pull a tanker truck from a ditch.

A tow truck is being used to retrieve the truck from the ditch. Police will block La. 110 for at least an hour, says Asst. Chief Josh Foster of the Merryville Police Department.

Foster says the accident happened yesterday and they haven't gotten all of the details, but the driver is OK.

KPLC and FOX29 are following this story and will update with more details.

