La. 110 in Merryville blocked due to truck in ditch

Early voting for the April 28 election will be held from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. April 14-21 (excluding Sunday, April 15) at the following locations: Allen Parish: 105 N Fifth Street Oberlin, LA 70655 Beauregard Parish: 204 S Stewart DeRidder, LA 70634 Jeff Davis Parish: 302 N Cutting Ave Jennings, LA 70546 Calcasieu Parish: Parish Courthouse 1000 Ryan Street - Room 7 Lake Charles, LA 70601 West Calcasieu Business Center 500 A N. Huntington St. BLDG B Sulphu...More >>
Early voting for the April 28 election will be held from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. April 14-21 (excluding Sunday, April 15) at the following locations: Allen Parish: 105 N Fifth Street Oberlin, LA 70655 Beauregard Parish: 204 S Stewart DeRidder, LA 70634 Jeff Davis Parish: 302 N Cutting Ave Jennings, LA 70546 Calcasieu Parish: Parish Courthouse 1000 Ryan Street - Room 7 Lake Charles, LA 70601 West Calcasieu Business Center 500 A N. Huntington St. BLDG B Sulphu...More >>
If you haven't filed your taxes, Apr. 17 is the deadline and it's coming up fast. Since Apr. 15 falls on a Sunday and Apr. 16 is Emancipation Day in the District of Columbia, residents will have two extra days to file taxes, according to the IRS. The IRS says that they issue more than nine out of ten refunds in less than 21 days, and if you have any questions about how to file, visit their website. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
If you haven't filed your taxes, Apr. 17 is the deadline and it's coming up fast. Since Apr. 15 falls on a Sunday and Apr. 16 is Emancipation Day in the District of Columbia, residents will have two extra days to file taxes, according to the IRS. The IRS says that they issue more than nine out of ten refunds in less than 21 days, and if you have any questions about how to file, visit their website. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Voters around Southwest Louisiana will head to the polls Saturday, April 28 to vote in the municipal general election. Listed below is what's on the ballot in every Southwest Louisiana parish. Click HERE to view voting locations and times. ALLEN PARISH School District No. 3 Proposition (Tax Continuation) Shall School District No. 3 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a nine and fifty-five hundredths (9.55) mills...More >>
Voters around Southwest Louisiana will head to the polls Saturday, April 28 to vote in the municipal general election. Listed below is what's on the ballot in every Southwest Louisiana parish. Click HERE to view voting locations and times. ALLEN PARISH School District No. 3 Proposition (Tax Continuation) Shall School District No. 3 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a nine and fifty-five hundredths (9.55) mills...More >>
Police are blocking La. 110 in order to extract a tanker truck from a ditch. A tow truck is being used to retrieve the truck from the ditch and police will block La. 110 for at least an hour, says Asst. Chief Foster of the Merryville Police Department. Foster says the accident happened yesterday and they haven't gotten all of the details, but the driver is O.K. KPLC and FOX29 are following this story and will update with more details. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All...More >>
Police are blocking La. 110 in order to extract a tanker truck from a ditch. A tow truck is being used to retrieve the truck from the ditch and police will block La. 110 for at least an hour, says Asst. Chief Foster of the Merryville Police Department. Foster says the accident happened yesterday and they haven't gotten all of the details, but the driver is O.K. KPLC and FOX29 are following this story and will update with more details. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Animal Services' drive-thru rabies vaccination clinic has been canceled due to upcoming rain, according to Laura Heller, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The clinic was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 14 at the Burton Coliseum Complex. Heller says the public will be notified when the next clinic is scheduled. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Animal Services' drive-thru rabies vaccination clinic has been canceled due to upcoming rain, according to Laura Heller, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The clinic was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 14 at the Burton Coliseum Complex. Heller says the public will be notified when the next clinic is scheduled. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>