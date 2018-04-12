FIRST ALERT: A stormy start to Saturday ahead of another big chill returning

Change is again on the way with our quiet weather pattern starting to come to an end by Friday. The first thing we’ll notice today is warmer air returning with breezy south winds off the Gulf bringing a surge of humidity and a much warmer night with lows tonight barely dropping out of the 70s.

Through the day Friday, clouds will thicken up but rain chances will be limited to mainly a few quick passing showers as temperatures again surge into the upper 70s and lower 80s. The main weather issue for Friday will be strong gusty winds as the pressure gradient tightens with the approaching front.

Wind gusts on the order of 30 to 35 mph will be quite common across the area tomorrow, and a wind advisory will likely be issued. On the other hand, the chance of storms will remain low most of the day tomorrow.

In comparison to similar storms systems in the past, the slow progression of the front Friday night could likely mean a delayed start in the heaviest rain and storms for the bulk of Southwest Louisiana until after midnight before the strongest storms arrive.

If you have Friday evening plans outdoors, I would certainly pay close attention to the radar and be prepared to move indoors if a strong storm approaches, but the main issues Friday evening will come from the gusty south winds, which will continue at times over 30 to 35 mph.

The increasing moisture being pumped in off the Gulf will also mean a few passing showers, but the threat of severe weather will likely hold off until after midnight into early Saturday morning. Our latest in-house computer guidance pushes the squall line into Southwest Louisiana before sunrise so make sure to have a way to receive severe weather alerts before going to bed Friday night.

A good way to stay ahead of severe weather is by downloading the free KPLC weather app and setting up notifications to receive audible severe weather alerts while you are sleeping. These settings are customizable in the app and you can have it configured to only audibly alert you to the severe weather warnings that are relevant to your specific location.

Once the front moves through Saturday morning, the severe weather threat will come to an end and temperatures will take a sharp drop out of the 70s and into the 50s with gusty north winds. Lingering showers can’t be ruled out through the afternoon, but rain should be ending altogether by Saturday evening.

For those outdoor events Saturday evening you’ll want to dress warmly with temperatures beginning to fall into the 40s by sunset and continuing to fall into the lower 40s overnight into early Sunday morning.

Continue to follow the First Alert Stormteam for updates to the forecast and any changes that could still occur to this developing weather situation on-air, online and on your mobile device.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.