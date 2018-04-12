HAPPENING TODAY: Active Shooter Training at SOWELA

A house fire at the 1000 block of Live Oak Street near Enterprise Blvd preceded with smoke that residents could smell and see around the area. KPLC reporter Dakota Watson got video of the fire when it started around 3:00 a.m. A man claiming to be the son of the former owner was on the scene and he says the house is 80 years old and his father built the house by hand. LCFD says the house was vacant, and no one was injured. LCFD says it's still unclear how it started a...More >>
Calcasieu Correctional Center: Marion Joseph Williams, 19, Lake Charles: Battery, theft. Bond: $4,500. Lon Allen Porter, Sr., 45, Lake Charles: Battery, direct contempt of court. Eric Leblanc, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana, obstruction of justice, driving on roadway laned for traffic. Bond: $22,750. Devin Demir Stephens, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, direct contempt of court. Bond: $8,000. Jason Scott Simcox, 37, Anacoco: Resisti...More >>
