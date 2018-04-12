HAPPENING TODAY: Active Shooter Training at SOWELA - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

HAPPENING TODAY: Active Shooter Training at SOWELA

By Kathy Del Hoyo, Producer
Employees of SOWELA Technical Community College will be receiving active shooter training Thursday, April 12. 
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will be hosting a presentation on what to do if an active shooter is reported on campus, and will share some of the recommended self-defense tactics. 
The training starts at 3:30 p.m. in The Regional Training Center on SOWELA's main campus in Lake Charles. 
The training is open to all employees, including those at the Morgan Smith Campus in Jennings and the Oakdale campus. 

