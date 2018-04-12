House engulfed in flames on Live Oak Street

The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire on Live Oak Street near Enterprise Blvd.

KPLC reporter Dakota Watson got video of the fire when it started around 3:00 a.m. A man claiming to be the son of the former owner was on the scene and he says the house is 80 years old and his father built the house by hand.

Officials say the house was vacant, and no one was injured. LCFD is still unclear as to how it started and says this may be the most water they’ve used on a house fire.

A crew of a dozen firefighters worked to put the fire out, and once they put out all of the hot spots, an investigator will visit the house later this morning to see what started the fire, says LCFD.

LCFD is not ruling out foul play at this time.

KPLC and FOX29 are still following this story and will update with details.

