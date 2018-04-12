Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 11, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 11, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Marion Joseph Williams, 19, Lake Charles: Battery, theft. Bond: $4,500.

Lon Allen Porter, Sr., 45, Lake Charles: Battery, direct contempt of court.

Eric Leblanc, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana, obstruction of justice, driving on roadway laned for traffic. Bond: $22,750.

Devin Demir Stephens, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, direct contempt of court. Bond: $8,000.

Jason Scott Simcox, 37, Anacoco: Resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Christien Stewart Chavez, 26, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.

Duane Khristepher Huntsberry, 30, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Joe Thomas Vallejo, 40, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, obstruction of justice.

Michael Earl Leger, 43, Starks: Direct contempt of court.

Nolton James Alfred, 27, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court,

Thomas Jeffery Smith II, 30, Starks: Direct contempt of court, out-of-state detainer.

Allen John Gaspard, 40, Kaplan: Direct contempt of court.

Destinie Denise Crochet, 22, Sulphur: Theft, forgery. Bond: $2,500.

Levinia Theresa Myers, 42, Sulphur: Drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs.

Roy Thomas, 64, Opelousas: Theft.

Csyrell Dorneec Merritt, 25, Vinton: Direct contempt of court.

Joshua Demonte Siverand, 18, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice, resisting an officer, violation of drug-free zone, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.

Allen Ray Ledoux, 51, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, possession of drugs.

Luis Alberto-Espinosa Vega, 37, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs.

Dillion John Granger, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.

Bobby Gene Whittington, 34, Westlake: Direct contempt of court, proper equipment required on vehicles.

