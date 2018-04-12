Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 11, 2018

A house fire at the 1000 block of Live Oak Street near Enterprise Blvd preceded with smoke that residents could smell and see around the area. KPLC reporter Dakota Watson got video of the fire when it started around 3:00 a.m. A man claiming to be the son of the former owner was on the scene and he says the house is 80 years old and his father built the house by hand. LCFD says the house was vacant, and no one was injured. LCFD says it's still unclear how it started a...