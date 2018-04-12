Harvey among hurricane names being retired

The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating.

Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle.

The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 list of storm names.

Including these four additions, there have been 86 names retired from the Atlantic basin list since 1954, when storms began to be named.

The 2005 hurricane season has the most retired names (five) for one season.