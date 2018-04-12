Harvey among hurricane names being retired - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Harvey among hurricane names being retired

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating.

Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle.

The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 list of storm names.

Including these four additions, there have been 86 names retired from the Atlantic basin list since 1954, when storms began to be named.

The 2005 hurricane season has the most retired names (five) for one season.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • House engulfed in flames on Live Oak Street

    House engulfed in flames on Live Oak Street

    Thursday, April 12 2018 9:26 AM EDT2018-04-12 13:26:20 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    A house fire at the 1000 block of Live Oak Street near Enterprise Blvd preceded with smoke that residents could smell and see around the area.  KPLC reporter Dakota Watson got video of the fire when it started around 3:00 a.m. A man claiming to be the son of the former owner was on the scene and he says the house is 80 years old and his father built the house by hand. LCFD says the house was vacant, and no one was injured. LCFD says it's still unclear how it started a...

    More >>

    A house fire at the 1000 block of Live Oak Street near Enterprise Blvd preceded with smoke that residents could smell and see around the area.  KPLC reporter Dakota Watson got video of the fire when it started around 3:00 a.m. A man claiming to be the son of the former owner was on the scene and he says the house is 80 years old and his father built the house by hand. LCFD says the house was vacant, and no one was injured. LCFD says it's still unclear how it started a...

    More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 11, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 11, 2018

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-04-12 12:30:37 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Marion Joseph Williams, 19, Lake Charles: Battery, theft. Bond: $4,500. Lon Allen Porter, Sr., 45, Lake Charles: Battery, direct contempt of court. Eric Leblanc, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana, obstruction of justice, driving on roadway laned for traffic. Bond: $22,750. Devin Demir Stephens, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, direct contempt of court. Bond: $8,000. Jason Scott Simcox, 37, Anacoco: Resisti...

    More >>

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Marion Joseph Williams, 19, Lake Charles: Battery, theft. Bond: $4,500. Lon Allen Porter, Sr., 45, Lake Charles: Battery, direct contempt of court. Eric Leblanc, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana, obstruction of justice, driving on roadway laned for traffic. Bond: $22,750. Devin Demir Stephens, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, direct contempt of court. Bond: $8,000. Jason Scott Simcox, 37, Anacoco: Resisti...

    More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 26

    Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 26

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:20 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:20:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Melvin Beverly, 50, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Raymond Benton, 23, Crowley: Two counts of simple burglary, Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, four counts of attempt burglary, criminal trespass. Michael Boykin, 33, Dequincy: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Daja Miller, 19, Sulphur: Direct cont...More >>
    Melvin Beverly, 50, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Raymond Benton, 23, Crowley: Two counts of simple burglary, Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, four counts of attempt burglary, criminal trespass. Michael Boykin, 33, Dequincy: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Daja Miller, 19, Sulphur: Direct cont...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly