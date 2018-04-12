FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up today; storms arrive early Saturday

With a southerly wind back in place, a marked warm-up will quickly return to the area today as temperatures in the 50s this morning quickly warm up into the 70s before noon and top out near 80 by this afternoon as winds also increase out of the south.

A breezy and warm afternoon is on tap but rain holds off today with only a few clouds moving in during the afternoon. Through the overnight clouds will thicken up with temperatures much warmer, likely only dropping into the middle to upper 60s for nighttime lows with a much muggier feel.

Through the day on Friday, winds will continue to increase out of the south as the front approaches with a wind advisory likely going in effect as sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph on the way by tomorrow afternoon and evening. Rain chances will stay low most of the day but with the increasing moisture so scattered showers can’t be ruled and later in the afternoon and evening a few isolated storms will also be possible.

Friday night will leave our area with the chance of a few storms, but the main line of weather will likely not push through until after midnight through the first half of the day Saturday when the front arrives. Storms beginning late Friday night into the overnight will have the potential for large hail, damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes and this threat will continue into Saturday morning, or until the front actually moves through.

By afternoon, the severe threat will be ending but additional showers lingering behind the front will likely continue until early evening before ending altogether. Once the front moves through, a rapid drop in temperatures will arrive sending our 70s down into the 40s and 50s. Sunday morning will be quite chilly with lows in the lower 40s and afternoon highs in the lower to middle 60s with the return of sunshine for the second half of the weekend.

Stay tuned to KPLC for updates on this developing weather situation and be prepared to change your outdoor plans possibly as early as Friday night but especially by early Saturday as our severe weather threat increases.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2018 KPLC KVHP All rights reserved.