Crawfish Festival begins Friday

The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

From live music and dancing, food and family fun, there will be plenty for everyone to do.

There will be a 5K run, and a carnival beginning on Friday at 4 p.m. and the festival will run through Sunday.

The festival promotes the history and industry of crawfish, and celebrates how Southwest Louisiana has benefitted from it over the years.

Tickets must be purchased to attend the festival, but kids 10 and under can get in free.

To learn more about the festival, a list of events, or to purchase tickets, visit their website.