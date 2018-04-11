Local 2018 athletes sign on National Signing Day

Wednesday started the final signing period for the 2017-18 school year, and local athletes from numerous sports inked their letters of intent to their respective schools.

Below is a list of reported April Signing Day commitments:

BASKETBALL:

Jamara Levy; Lake Arthur; McNeese

Maddisen Martin; Fairview; McNeese

Paul Williams; LCCP; LSUE

Jaylin Walker; Washington-Marion; LSUE

FOOTBALL:

Trevon Tillman; Vinton; Arkansas Baptist College

Andrew Anderson; Sulphur; Hocking College

TRACK AND FIELD:

Andrew Treme; Westlake; McNeese

Brendan Ford; Barbe; McNeese

Cole Spooner; South Beauregard; Northwestern State

Alyssa Hollier; South Beauregard; Louisiana College

Below is a list of the athletes who signed during the early period:



BASKETBALL:

*Andrea Cournoyer; Merryville; UL Lafayette

*R.J. Gladney; DeRidder; UL Lafayette

*Ashyln Poole; Barbe; ETBU

*Divine Tanks; Barbe; McNeese

*Brandi Williams; Barbe; UL Lafayette

BASEBALL:

*Connor Cooke; Sulphur; UL Lafayette

*Dakota Courtney; DeRidder; East Texas Baptist

*Will Dion; Sulphur; McNeese

*Colton Frank; LaGrange; UL Lafayette

*Scott Jones; Sulphur; LSU Eunice

*Bryan Lawrence; Barbe; Southeastern

*Chance Stone; Sulphur; UL Lafayette

SOCCER:

*Abigail Bath; Barbe; East Texas Baptist

SOFTBALL:

*Haylee Brinlee; Rosepine; McNeese

*Gracie Devall; Sulphur; McNeese

*Lauren Parson; DeRidder; LSU Eunice

*Jennifer Perkins; Barbe; LSU Eunice

*Chesni Jones; Sulphur; Galveston College

TRACK AND FIELD:

*Ciara Gilroy; Barbe; McNeese

*Hayden Foolkes; Sulphur; McNeese

* Denotes early signee

