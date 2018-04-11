Local 2018 athletes sign on National Signing Day

Wednesday started the final signing period for the 2017-18 school year, and local athletes from numerous sports inked their letters of intent to their respective schools.
Below is a list of reported April Signing Day commitments:
BASKETBALL:
Jamara Levy; Lake Arthur; McNeese
Maddisen Martin; Fairview; McNeese
Paul Williams; LCCP; LSUE
Jaylin Walker; Washington-Marion; LSUE
FOOTBALL:
Trevon Tillman; Vinton; Arkansas Baptist College
Andrew Anderson; Sulphur; Hocking College
TRACK AND FIELD:
Andrew Treme; Westlake; McNeese
Brendan Ford; Barbe; McNeese
Cole Spooner; South Beauregard; Northwestern State
Alyssa Hollier; South Beauregard; Louisiana College
Below is a list of the athletes who signed during the early period:
BASKETBALL:
*Andrea Cournoyer; Merryville; UL Lafayette
*R.J. Gladney; DeRidder; UL Lafayette
*Ashyln Poole; Barbe; ETBU
*Divine Tanks; Barbe; McNeese
*Brandi Williams; Barbe; UL Lafayette
BASEBALL:
*Connor Cooke; Sulphur; UL Lafayette
*Dakota Courtney; DeRidder; East Texas Baptist
*Will Dion; Sulphur; McNeese
*Colton Frank; LaGrange; UL Lafayette
*Scott Jones; Sulphur; LSU Eunice
*Bryan Lawrence; Barbe; Southeastern
*Chance Stone; Sulphur; UL Lafayette
SOCCER:
*Abigail Bath; Barbe; East Texas Baptist
SOFTBALL:
*Haylee Brinlee; Rosepine; McNeese
*Gracie Devall; Sulphur; McNeese
*Lauren Parson; DeRidder; LSU Eunice
*Jennifer Perkins; Barbe; LSU Eunice
*Chesni Jones; Sulphur; Galveston College
TRACK AND FIELD:
*Ciara Gilroy; Barbe; McNeese
*Hayden Foolkes; Sulphur; McNeese
* Denotes early signee
