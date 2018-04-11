Firefighters battle house fire in Starks

Firefighters battled a home on fire in Starks Wednesday afternoon.

Ward 5 Fire Chief Brance Sartin said when firefighters arrived at the house on Old River Road, the south side of the home was on fire.

Two minutes, the house was engulfed.

The house has no electricity.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Firefighters from Ward 7 and DeQuincy also assisted.

