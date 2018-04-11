Firefighters battle house fire in Starks

A house caught on fire on Maverick Street in DeRidder. DeRidder Police handled the incident. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A house caught on fire on Maverick Street in DeRidder. DeRidder Police handled the incident. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Firefighters battled a home on fire in Starks Wednesday afternoon. Ward 5 Fire Chief Brance Sartin said when firefighters arrived at the house on Old River Road, the south side of the home was on fire. Two minutes, the house was engulfed. The house has no electricity. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Firefighters from Ward 7 and DeQuincy also assisted.More >>
Firefighters battled a home on fire in Starks Wednesday afternoon. Ward 5 Fire Chief Brance Sartin said when firefighters arrived at the house on Old River Road, the south side of the home was on fire. Two minutes, the house was engulfed. The house has no electricity. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Firefighters from Ward 7 and DeQuincy also assisted.More >>
The Mayor's Commission on Disability was established almost 30 years ago. It was created to increase access to better employment opportunities, public transportation, education and healthcare in Lake Charles. They held there biennial conference Wednesday, where vendors, speakers, and resources were available to all who came. This years theme, "working together as one", is a call to action for the community, businesses, organizations, and professionals to strengthen thei...More >>
The Mayor's Commission on Disability was established almost 30 years ago. It was created to increase access to better employment opportunities, public transportation, education and healthcare in Lake Charles. They held there biennial conference Wednesday, where vendors, speakers, and resources were available to all who came. This years theme, "working together as one", is a call to action for the community, businesses, organizations, and professionals to strengthen thei...More >>
Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...More >>
Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...More >>
Louisiana Senator John Kennedy stood out during yesterday's testimony of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for grilling the billionaire on privacy and propaganda concerns. Mark Zuckerberg faced hours in the hot seat and Senator John Kennedy laid into the CEO. "I was mildly disappointed in the hearing because, I hope I'm wrong on this, I felt like we weren't connecting with Mr. Zuckerberg," said Kennedy. "He was well rehearsed. He's obviously whip smart, and he did ack...More >>
Louisiana Senator John Kennedy stood out during yesterday's testimony of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for grilling the billionaire on privacy and propaganda concerns. Mark Zuckerberg faced hours in the hot seat and Senator John Kennedy laid into the CEO. "I was mildly disappointed in the hearing because, I hope I'm wrong on this, I felt like we weren't connecting with Mr. Zuckerberg," said Kennedy. "He was well rehearsed. He's obviously whip smart, and he did ack...More >>