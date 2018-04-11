Senator John Kennedy responds to Zuckerberg testimony

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy stood out during yesterday's testimony of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for grilling the billionaire on privacy and propaganda concerns.

"I was mildly disappointed in the hearing because, I hope I'm wrong on this, I felt like we weren't connecting with Mr. Zuckerberg," said Kennedy. "He was well rehearsed. He's obviously whip-smart, and he did acknowledge the problem and accept responsibility. What I hoped to hear was three words, I'm on it."

Kennedy touched on everything from privacy concerns to propaganda, but one of the most talked about moments was when the senator said Facebook's user agreement "sucked".

"His lawyers are trying to cover Facebook's rear end and it doesn't explain to people what their rights are on Facebook," said Kennedy "By Mr. Zuckerberg's own admission, most people don't read it."

Kennedy thinks it should be put in plainer terms. The agreement should have a list of the privacy rights people have on Facebook and what happens to their data.

"Mr. Zuckerberg is way too smart, way too talented and way too capable to try to look us in the eye and tell us that it does," said Kennedy. "He knows it doesn't and he needs to go back and fix it."

Another issue was the conversation of propaganda.

"I would like to see Facebook control the poison that's being spread without taking sides," said Kennedy. "The biggest surprise of the hearing was probably that Mr. Zuckerberg said a number of times, Facebook is responsible for its content and that was startling to me."

Kennedy ended his questioning with a point that's important to many, the power Facebook can have, asking the CEO if someone could request data attached to someone's name. Zuckerberg reluctantly admitted it was possible, but quickly added it would be a breach of privacy and Facebook would never do that.

Zuckerberg's testimony continued today.

