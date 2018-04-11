Fire at scrapyard in north Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fire at scrapyard in north Lake Charles

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
Foam removed from a ship caught fire at a Lake Charles shipyard Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Jordan Strahan / KPLC viewer)
Foam removed from a ship caught fire at a scrapyard in North Lake Charles this afternoon, officials said.

The foam was on land at Louisiana Scrap Metal when it caught fire around 2 p.m., Lake Charles Fire Chief Keith Murray said.

It took about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire.

