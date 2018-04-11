Fire at scrapyard in north Lake Charles

Our next weather maker is a strong cold front that will likely move through overnight Friday into Saturday morning with yet another round of severe weather, just one week after our last severe weather event that left behind 4 tornadoes that touched down across Beauregard and Allen parishes. With the possibility of another overnight severe weather event, it’s important that you stay weather aware Friday night through Saturday morning.More >>
Foam removed from a ship caught fire at a scrapyard in North Lake Charles this afternoon, officials said. The foam was on land at Louisiana Scrap Metal when it caught fire around 2 p.m., Lake Charles Fire Chief Keith Murray said. It took about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire.
Authorities have released the name of a man alleged to have hit three vehicles while leading police on a chase on Ryan Street Tuesday.
For the rest of today, it will be a great day to get outside. There will be lots of sunshine with no chance of rain. There may not be any clouds either! Temperatures should reach the upper 70s with a few places getting close to the 80s. Tonight, it will not be as cool. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 50s. it should be a nice evening to be outside, but you might need a jacket. There will still be no clouds around, which will allow temperatures to cool down overnight.
QUESTION: I live in the Carlyss area and normally travel south cities service highway on my way to work in Lake Charles. Recently, there was a train that blocked the crossing for over 30 minutes. I saw an employee of the railroad and I asked him how much longer did he think the train would be there, he glanced at me and said, "until we get through." Are there any limitations on how long a train can block a crossing? ANSWER: I think most of us understand exactl...
