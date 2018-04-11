After hours training set for Fort Polk

An after hours training exercise will be taking place in the area of Fort Polk's Main Post Exchange.

Kim Reischling, with the Information Strategies Office at Fort Polk, says on Thursday, April 12, 2018, the Directorate of Emergency Services will conduct the training exercise. She asks residents not to be alarmed by the activities. However, residents are asked to use caution if they must travel through the area while first responders are training.

