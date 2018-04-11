FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More sunshine on Thursday, then strong storms arrive late Friday

For the rest of today, it will be a great day to get outside. There will be lots of sunshine with no chance of rain. There may not be any clouds either! Temperatures should reach the upper 70s with a few places getting close to the 80s.

Tonight, it will not be as cool. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 50s. it should be a nice evening to be outside, but you might need a jacket. There will still be no clouds around, which will allow temperatures to cool down overnight.

Thursday will be another beautiful day with lots of sunshine. There may be a few passing clouds tomorrow, but they will not bring any rain. Our winds will turn back to the south, bringing our humidity back up. This will also allow temperatures to warm up into the 80s in a few places. It will be a really nice day before some storms arrive Friday.

By Friday though, there is the chance we see a little bit of rain. Our next cold front will be approaching from the west and will likely bring some showers Friday. I have a 60% chance of rain on Friday and 70% Saturday as the front moves through. The timing is still a little in question. Depending on when this front moves through will determine the instability in the air, and that could determine the potential for severe weather. There is a very good chance some of these storms will be strong to severe, but if the storms arrive during the day when there is more heat, the storms could be stronger. It is still something to watch for Friday night.

The front will sweep across the lower great plains and southern states over Friday and Saturday. The front will be gone by Sunday. There may be a few showers that linger Saturday evening, but then by Sunday, all the rain will follow behind the front and will be gone. Therefore, the sunshine will be back, and it will be a nice day.

All through next week, it will be filled with sunshine and no chance for any rain. Temperatures will be a bit cooler Sunday after the cold front, but with all the sunshine, it will quickly warm up throughout the week.

Meteorologist Grant Roberts

