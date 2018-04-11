Authorities release name of suspect in Ryan Street police chase - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Authorities release name of suspect in Ryan Street police chase

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities have released the name of a man alleged to have hit three vehicles while leading police on a chase on Ryan Street Tuesday. 

The Lake Charles Police Department was dispatched to Lake Street and W. McNeese Street due to a report of a stolen vehicle, according to spokesman Cpl. Larry Moss. When police arrived in the area, the suspect, Cody Davis, 27, of Lake Charles, was traveling northbound on Lake Street.

Moss says after officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, Davis immediately fled eastbound on Sale Street. 

Police pursued Davis as he turned northbound on Ryan Street, Moss says. Davis continued to drive at a high speed and hit three vehicles. The third vehicle was near the intersection of Ryan and Eddy streets, where the pursuit ended. 

Moss says Davis was placed under arrest and charged with obstruction of justice, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of stolen things, hit-and-run, careless operation, no driver's license and a parole detainer. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center with no bond.

One of the drivers whose vehicle was struck was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

