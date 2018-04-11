Authorities release name of suspect in Ryan Street police chase

Authorities have released the name of a man alleged to have hit three vehicles while leading police on a chase on Ryan Street Tuesday.More >>
For the rest of today, it will be a great day to get outside. There will be lots of sunshine with no chance of rain. There may not be any clouds either! Temperatures should reach the upper 70s with a few places getting close to the 80s. Tonight, it will not be as cool. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 50s. it should be a nice evening to be outside, but you might need a jacket. There will still be no clouds around, which will allow temperatures to cool down overnight.More >>
QUESTION: I live in the Carlyss area and normally travel south cities service highway on my way to work in Lake Charles. Recently, there was a train that blocked the crossing for over 30 minutes. I saw an employee of the railroad and I asked him how much longer did he think the train would be there, he glanced at me and said, “until we get through.” Are there any limitations on how long a train can block a crossing? ANSWER: I think most of us understand exactl...More >>
For some, cleaning the halls of W.T. Henning Elementary may not seem like the most rewarding job. But for one janitor, it couldn't be more thrilling.More >>
Snakes, iguanas, and spiders, oh my! The Houston Exotic Reptiles and Pets Show is coming to Southwest Louisiana this weekend.More >>
