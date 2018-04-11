W.T. Henning janitor up for Janitor of the Year award

For some, cleaning the halls of W.T. Henning Elementary may not seem like the most rewarding job, but for one janitor, it couldn't be more thrilling.

Flora Lara is in charge of looking after the halls, but her influence goes beyond the cleaning duty.

One of the biggest roles she plays is bridging the gap between the students whose English comes second in their home. The dedication she's shown is why Lara is the only Louisiana competitor to be a finalist in the Cintas Janitor of the Year competition.

Lara says she was shocked when she found out. "I was not expecting that," Lara said. "When the Principal and Assistant Principal called me in and told me, I couldn't believe it."

Although Lara's English is limited, she's able to connect with the students by being a welcoming figure for them, making some feel as though she's part of the family.

If Lara is chosen, she will win $5,000 for herself and $5,000 for the school.

You can vote for Lara here.

