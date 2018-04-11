W.T. Henning janitor up for Janitor of the Year award - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

W.T. Henning janitor up for Janitor of the Year award

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

For some, cleaning the halls of W.T. Henning Elementary may not seem like the most rewarding job, but for one janitor, it couldn't be more thrilling.

Flora Lara is in charge of looking after the halls, but her influence goes beyond the cleaning duty.

One of the biggest roles she plays is bridging the gap between the students whose English comes second in their home. The dedication she's shown is why Lara is the only Louisiana competitor to be a finalist in the Cintas Janitor of the Year competition.

Lara says she was shocked when she found out. "I was not expecting that," Lara said. "When the Principal and Assistant Principal called me in and told me, I couldn't believe it."

Although Lara's English is limited, she's able to connect with the students by being a welcoming figure for them, making some feel as though she's part of the family.

If Lara is chosen, she will win $5,000 for herself and $5,000 for the school.

You can vote for Lara here.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Authorities release name of suspect in Ryan Street police chase

    Authorities release name of suspect in Ryan Street police chase

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:02 PM EDT2018-04-11 18:02:52 GMT
    (Source: LCPD)(Source: LCPD)

    Authorities have released the name of a man alleged to have hit three vehicles while leading police on a chase on Ryan Street Tuesday. 

    More >>

    Authorities have released the name of a man alleged to have hit three vehicles while leading police on a chase on Ryan Street Tuesday. 

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More sunshine on Thursday, then strong storms arrive late Friday

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More sunshine on Thursday, then strong storms arrive late Friday

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:47 PM EDT2018-04-11 17:47:26 GMT
    Storms arrive late FridayStorms arrive late Friday
    Storms arrive late FridayStorms arrive late Friday

    For the rest of today, it will be a great day to get outside. There will be lots of sunshine with no chance of rain. There may not be any clouds either! Temperatures should reach the upper 70s with a few places getting close to the 80s. Tonight, it will not be as cool. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 50s. it should be a nice evening to be outside, but you might need a jacket. There will still be no clouds around, which will allow temperatures to cool down overnight.

    More >>

    For the rest of today, it will be a great day to get outside. There will be lots of sunshine with no chance of rain. There may not be any clouds either! Temperatures should reach the upper 70s with a few places getting close to the 80s. Tonight, it will not be as cool. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 50s. it should be a nice evening to be outside, but you might need a jacket. There will still be no clouds around, which will allow temperatures to cool down overnight.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: How long can a train legally hold up traffic?

    LEGAL CORNER: How long can a train legally hold up traffic?

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-04-11 17:41:08 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    QUESTION: I live in the Carlyss area and normally travel south cities service highway on my way to work in Lake Charles. Recently, there was a train that blocked the crossing for over 30 minutes. I saw an employee of the railroad and I asked him how much longer did he think the train would be there, he glanced at me and said, “until we get through.” Are there any limitations on how long a train can block a crossing? ANSWER: I think most of us understand exactl...

    More >>

    QUESTION: I live in the Carlyss area and normally travel south cities service highway on my way to work in Lake Charles. Recently, there was a train that blocked the crossing for over 30 minutes. I saw an employee of the railroad and I asked him how much longer did he think the train would be there, he glanced at me and said, “until we get through.” Are there any limitations on how long a train can block a crossing? ANSWER: I think most of us understand exactl...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly