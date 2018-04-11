Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: April 09, 2018

(Source: KPLC) CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -
Jeffrey Allen Duplechin, 35, Sulphur: Two counts of direct contempt of court, battery.
Dave Joshua Peres, 30, Eunice: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful supplying of any product for the purpose of falsifying a screening test, prohibited acts.
Tamikka Chantelle Taylor, 40, Lake Charles: Two counts of direct contempt of court, theft, prohibited acts, resisting an officer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance.
Ronals Ray Jr. Spikes, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, stop signs and yield signs.
Leroy Jr. Smith, 45, Houma: Possession of a narcotic.
