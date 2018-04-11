FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms are possible Friday night into Saturday

Our next weather maker is a strong cold front that will likely move through overnight Friday into Saturday morning with yet another round of severe weather, just one week after our last severe weather event that left behind 4 tornadoes that touched down across Beauregard and Allen parishes.

With the possibility of another overnight severe weather event, it’s important that you stay weather aware Friday night through Saturday morning and check to make sure now that you have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts such as downloading and utilizing the free KPLC weather app in addition to a NOAA weather radio and television.

The risk of severe weather will include the threat for damaging winds, large hail and even isolated tornadoes. With the storm system area we’re tracking still over 2,000 miles away from Southwest Louisiana off the Pacific coastline, an exact hour-by-hour timing of the passage of the strongest storms is not possible, but a rough estimate of arrival remains late Friday night into early Saturday morning. We will have a better handle on the exact timing over the next 24 hours as models come in to better agreement.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will result from this storm system and with it being a strong late season cold front, a sudden and noticeable drop in temperatures will be felt with its passage with temperatures dropping out of the 70s quickly down into the 50s with lower to middle 40s Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Stay with KPLC and FOX 29 for the latest weather updates on this severe weather threat to Southwest Louisiana.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.