Sunrise birthdays: April 11, 2018

Work on the I-10 bridge is causing traffic troubles all the way to Sulphur, but that may be nothing compared to what might happen when work begins on the I-210 bridge. So what does Lake Charles plan to do to ease the economic impact of having the bridge under repair for possible three years? Mayor Nic Hunter has sent a letter to the Department of Transportation requesting they consider incentives, and adopt a 24-hour work schedule to complete the project ahead of schedul...