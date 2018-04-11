Sunrise birthdays: April 11, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sunrise birthdays: April 11, 2018

(Source: pablo) (Source: pablo)
(KPLC) -

Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for April 11:

  • James Rowe, 45
  • Randy
  • Rosalind Darbone-Aubry

If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Sunrise birthdays: April 11, 2018

    Sunrise birthdays: April 11, 2018

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 8:09 AM EDT2018-04-11 12:09:42 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)

    Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for April 11: James Rowe, 45 Randy Rosalind Darbone-Aubry If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for April 11: James Rowe, 45 Randy Rosalind Darbone-Aubry If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Record number of graduates qualify for TOPS

    Record number of graduates qualify for TOPS

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 8:03 AM EDT2018-04-11 12:03:25 GMT
    (Source: TOPS)(Source: TOPS)
    (Source: TOPS)(Source: TOPS)
    (AP) - Louisiana's education department says a record number of public high school graduates have reached the benchmarks required to get taxpayer-financed college tuition through the TOPS program.      More than 19,200 students who graduated in 2017 were eligible for a TOPS award, up from nearly 18,400 a year earlier. Fifty-two percent of last year's graduating class qualified for TOPS, the first class in state history to have more than half its graduates reach that sta...More >>
    (AP) - Louisiana's education department says a record number of public high school graduates have reached the benchmarks required to get taxpayer-financed college tuition through the TOPS program.      More than 19,200 students who graduated in 2017 were eligible for a TOPS award, up from nearly 18,400 a year earlier. Fifty-two percent of last year's graduating class qualified for TOPS, the first class in state history to have more than half its graduates reach that sta...More >>

  • Exotic reptile and pet show crawls into Lake Charles

    Exotic reptile and pet show crawls into Lake Charles

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 5:41 AM EDT2018-04-11 09:41:54 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    Snakes, iguanas, and spiders, oh my! The Houston Exotic Reptiles and Pets Show is coming to Southwest Louisiana this weekend.

    More >>

    Snakes, iguanas, and spiders, oh my! The Houston Exotic Reptiles and Pets Show is coming to Southwest Louisiana this weekend.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly