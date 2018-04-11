Record number of graduates qualify for TOPS

Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for April 11: James Rowe, 45 Randy Rosalind Darbone-Aubry If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for April 11: James Rowe, 45 Randy Rosalind Darbone-Aubry If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Snakes, iguanas, and spiders, oh my! The Houston Exotic Reptiles and Pets Show is coming to Southwest Louisiana this weekend.More >>
Snakes, iguanas, and spiders, oh my! The Houston Exotic Reptiles and Pets Show is coming to Southwest Louisiana this weekend.More >>
Work on the I-10 bridge is causing traffic troubles all the way to Sulphur, but that may be nothing compared to what might happen when work begins on the I-210 bridge. So what does Lake Charles plan to do to ease the economic impact of having the bridge under repair for possible three years? Mayor Nic Hunter has sent a letter to the Department of Transportation requesting they consider incentives, and adopt a 24-hour work schedule to complete the project ahead of schedul...More >>
Work on the I-10 bridge is causing traffic troubles all the way to Sulphur, but that may be nothing compared to what might happen when work begins on the I-210 bridge. So what does Lake Charles plan to do to ease the economic impact of having the bridge under repair for possible three years? Mayor Nic Hunter has sent a letter to the Department of Transportation requesting they consider incentives, and adopt a 24-hour work schedule to complete the project ahead of schedul...More >>
If you are looking for something to do Memorial Day Weekend, consider Rock the Dock in Lake Arthur. The Jeff Davis Parish Tourist Commission is promoting Lake Arthur's newest event on the water. Rock the Dock at the Regatta is set for Saturday, May 26. Here's a look at the schedule: 12 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - "Double L" on the barge 2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin Cajun's 5 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. - DJ Bobby Novosad on the barge LA After Dark is another line up ...More >>
If you are looking for something to do Memorial Day Weekend, consider Rock the Dock in Lake Arthur. The Jeff Davis Parish Tourist Commission is promoting Lake Arthur's newest event on the water. Rock the Dock at the Regatta is set for Saturday, May 26. Here's a look at the schedule: 12 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - "Double L" on the barge 2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin Cajun's 5 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. - DJ Bobby Novosad on the barge LA After Dark is another line up ...More >>