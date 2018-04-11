Record number of graduates qualify for TOPS - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Record number of graduates qualify for TOPS

(Source: TOPS) (Source: TOPS)
BATON ROUGE (AP) -

(AP) - Louisiana's education department says a record number of public high school graduates have reached the benchmarks required to get taxpayer-financed college tuition through the TOPS program.
    
More than 19,200 students who graduated in 2017 were eligible for a TOPS award, up from nearly 18,400 a year earlier. Fifty-two percent of last year's graduating class qualified for TOPS, the first class in state history to have more than half its graduates reach that standard.
    
The education department Tuesday cited data from the Board of Regents.
    
TOPS covers tuition at a four-year school for any high school graduate who reaches a 2.5 grade-point average and 20 ACT college entrance exam score. Higher-performing students get additional stipends, while other students who reach lower benchmarks get aid to attend community and technical colleges.
 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Sunrise birthdays: April 11, 2018

    Sunrise birthdays: April 11, 2018

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 8:09 AM EDT2018-04-11 12:09:42 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)

    Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for April 11: James Rowe, 45 Randy Rosalind Darbone-Aubry If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for April 11: James Rowe, 45 Randy Rosalind Darbone-Aubry If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Record number of graduates qualify for TOPS

    Record number of graduates qualify for TOPS

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 8:03 AM EDT2018-04-11 12:03:25 GMT
    (Source: TOPS)(Source: TOPS)
    (Source: TOPS)(Source: TOPS)
    (AP) - Louisiana's education department says a record number of public high school graduates have reached the benchmarks required to get taxpayer-financed college tuition through the TOPS program.      More than 19,200 students who graduated in 2017 were eligible for a TOPS award, up from nearly 18,400 a year earlier. Fifty-two percent of last year's graduating class qualified for TOPS, the first class in state history to have more than half its graduates reach that sta...More >>
    (AP) - Louisiana's education department says a record number of public high school graduates have reached the benchmarks required to get taxpayer-financed college tuition through the TOPS program.      More than 19,200 students who graduated in 2017 were eligible for a TOPS award, up from nearly 18,400 a year earlier. Fifty-two percent of last year's graduating class qualified for TOPS, the first class in state history to have more than half its graduates reach that sta...More >>

  • Exotic reptile and pet show crawls into Lake Charles

    Exotic reptile and pet show crawls into Lake Charles

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 5:41 AM EDT2018-04-11 09:41:54 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    Snakes, iguanas, and spiders, oh my! The Houston Exotic Reptiles and Pets Show is coming to Southwest Louisiana this weekend.

    More >>

    Snakes, iguanas, and spiders, oh my! The Houston Exotic Reptiles and Pets Show is coming to Southwest Louisiana this weekend.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly