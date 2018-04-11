FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up through Friday ahead of strong storms

Morning temperatures in the 40s will quickly warm up thanks to a full day of sunshine ahead. By your lunch hour, temperatures will already be well into the 70s with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Winds will gradually shift to back out of the east to southeast by the evening with lows tonight a few degrees milder in the 50s.

Through the day Thursday humidity will begin to slowly return but another sunny day is ahead with afternoon highs a little warmer in the lower 80s. Winds will continue to pick up on Friday as a strengthening area of low pressure moves southward out of the upper Midwest into the Plains states, tightening the pressure gradient as a strong cold front begins to push through Central Texas towards our area by early Saturday.

Our next cold front is associated with a big upper level trough of low pressure and sharp temperature gradient which will lead to a threat of strong to severe weather for our area by late Friday night into early Saturday. Exact hour by hour timing of the frontal passage is still uncertain, but an increasing threat of storms will most likely occur overnight Friday night into Saturday morning.

The line of storms could produce damaging wind gusts, large hail and a couple of tornadoes. Once the line of storms moves east, temperatures will take a sharp drop through the day with temperatures near 70 early in the day falling into the 50s by Saturday afternoon and into the 40s by Sunday morning. Some lingering showers will continue to possible behind the front but will come to an end altogether by Saturday night. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are possible with the front with only brief street flooding a possibility during times of heaviest rain.

Sunshine will return for Sunday with a rather breezy and cool day as morning lows start off in the 40s with afternoon highs in the middle 60s. Milder weather begins to return by the early part of next week.

