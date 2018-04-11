Exotic reptile and pet show crawls into Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Exotic reptile and pet show crawls into Lake Charles

(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Snakes, iguanas, and spiders, oh my!

The Houston Exotic Reptiles and Pets Show is coming to Southwest Louisiana this weekend.

They will be crawling through the Lake Charles Civic Center this Saturday and Sunday.

Thousands of animals will be on display that will include reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, feeders, and more.

From snakes and iguanas, to spiders and things you’ve never heard of, the hundreds of vendors will have something for everyone.

There will also be educational talks on both days, as well as a new Kid’s Corner that will allow children to get hands-on exposure to some animals.

Silent auctions will benefit the Texas and United States Association of Reptile Keepers.

For more information on the show, or to buy tickets, visit their website and Facebook page.

