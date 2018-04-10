McNeese Falls to 16th Ranked Baylor, 10-2

WACO, Texas—Sixteenth-ranked Baylor scored seven runs in the sixth inning to hand McNeese softball a 10-2, six-inning loss Tuesday in the first game of the non-conference series. The two team will meet again at 4 p.m. Wednesday in a game that will be televised on Fox Southwest (Channel 38) Suddenlink in the Lake Charles area.



The loss drops McNeese to 27-14 overall while Baylor improves to 25-9 overall.



McNeese picked up a total of eight hits. Erika Piancastelli and Brenique Wright both led the Cowgirls with two hits apiece. One of Piancastelli’s hits was her 14th home run of the season which came in the sixth inning.



Baylor accounted for 13 hits and was led by a 3-for-3 appearance by Kyla Walker who also scored three runs. Goose McGlaun also picked up three hits.



Alexsandra Flores took the loss and falls to 13-5 on the season. Flores allowed nine-run on 10 hits, walked five and struck out one. Cowgirl reliever Caroline Settle faced three batters and gave up one earned run on two hits.



Regan Green improved to 5-4 on the year after allowing one earned run on eight hits, struck out seven and didn’t allow a walk.



Baylor took an early 1-0 in the first inning after bases loaded walk issued by Flores. Flores pitched out of a bases-loaded jam with no outs when she got Baylor’s career home run leader Shelby Friudenberg to hit a pop up to shortstop Tayler Strother who double up Jessie Scroggins at second for the double play. Flores got out of the inning without any more damage.



Two innings later Baylor adds another run to take a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third off an RBI single up the middle by Wallace.



McNeese got on the board in the fourth off a single by Brenique Wright to score Justyce McClain who led the inning off with a single then moved to second on an error to cut the Baylor lead to 2-1.



Scroggins struck again in the fifth with a stand up double to centerfield that scored Walker for a 3-1 lead.



McNeese got one run back in the sixth with a leadoff home run to right by Erika Piancastelli to cut the lead to 3-2. The homer is Piancastelli’s 14th of the season. The Cowgirls left the tying runner stranded on third when Wright singled to right field and went to second on an error. She then moved to third on a single by Lauren Brown.



Baylor blew the game open with seven runs in the sixth inning to win the game 10-2 in six innings. McNeese didn’t help its cause by allowing five walks, seven hits, a wild pitch and a passed ball in the inning to allow Baylor to score the runs.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.