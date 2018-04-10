Lake Arthur sets Memorial Day weekend line up for Rock the Dock

Work on the I-10 bridge is causing traffic troubles all the way to Sulphur, but that may be nothing compared to what might happen when work begins on the I-210 bridge. So what does Lake Charles plan to do to ease the economic impact of having the bridge under repair for possible three years? Mayor Nic Hunter has sent a letter to the Department of Transportation requesting they consider incentives, and adopt a 24-hour work schedule to complete the project ahead of schedul...More >>
If you are looking for something to do Memorial Day Weekend, consider Rock the Dock in Lake Arthur. The Jeff Davis Parish Tourist Commission is promoting Lake Arthur's newest event on the water. Rock the Dock at the Regatta is set for Saturday, May 26. Here's a look at the schedule: 12 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - "Double L" on the barge 2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin Cajun's 5 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. - DJ Bobby Novosad on the barge LA After Dark is another line up ...More >>
By Paul Braun and Devon Sanders LSU Manship School News Service BATON ROUGE--A Senate judiciary committee on Tuesday approved a bill that would eliminate the death penalty in Louisiana effective August 1. Sen. J.P. Morrell, D-New Orleans, authored the bill, reasoning that the death penalty is an outdated and costly means of punishment. "The death penalty is an archaic holdover from a time where we were not as civilized as we are today," Morrell said. Sen. Bodi Whi...More >>
There have been some tense moments in court as the trial of Woodrow Karey continues. The defense has been trying to bring in evidence that Judge Clayton Davis ruled would not be allowed. The 3rd Circuit has ruled some of that evidence will be allowed and some won't. Defense attorneys have appealed to the State Supreme Court on the evidence that the 3rd Circuit didn't allow. The defense has put on a number of witnesses who testified about Woodrow Karey the week of the shooting and ...More >>
A police chase on Ryan Street is related to a stolen vehicle, Cpl. Larry Moss, with the Lake Charles Police Department, said. Moss said the driver has been detained and there is no danger to the public. Viewers reported the accident traveled east on Sale Road, then north on Ryan Street, where it crashed. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
