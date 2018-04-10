Lake Arthur sets Memorial Day weekend line up for Rock the Dock

Rock the Dock at the Regatta. (Source: JD Parish Economic Development)

If you are looking for something to do Memorial Day Weekend, consider Rock the Dock in Lake Arthur.

The Jeff Davis Parish Tourist Commission is promoting Lake Arthur's newest event on the water. Rock the Dock at the Regatta is set for Saturday, May 26.

Here's a look at the schedule:

12 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - "Double L" on the barge

2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin Cajun's

5 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. - DJ Bobby Novosad on the barge

LA After Dark is another line up of entertainment after the sun goes down.

The event is free.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.