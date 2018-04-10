House fire in DeRidder a total loss

A house is a total loss after a fire on Maverick Street in DeRidder Tuesday.

The residents were not home, but the home is a total loss, said DeRidder Fire Chief Ken Harlow.The fire is believed to have started with a vehicle in the garage.

One of two dogs in the home died.

Harlow said firefighters were notified of the incident at 3:29 p.m. and the first unit reached the scene at 3:34 p.m. The fire was under control at 4:45 p.m. and the last unit left the scene at 8:29 p.m.

The DeRidder Fire Department was assisted by Beauregard Fire District No. 4.

