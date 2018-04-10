Shirley Street in DeRidder being cleared after logging truck accident

Roadways in DeRidder are still being cleared after a log truck and a vehicle crashed, according to Deputy Chief Christoper Rudy with the DeRidder Police Department.

The log truck was heading westbound on Shirley Street when the vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign. The truck attempted to avoid hitting the vehicle, but ended up striking the front of the vehicle, said Rudy.

There were no injuries in the crash, but several logs are in the roadway.

The roadway is still being cleared and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

